advertisement

The Senate has ruled, President Trump will remain in office.

With the third presidential dismissal in U.S. history now complete, the president is expected to make a statement on Thursday.

advertisement

I will make a public statement tomorrow at noon at @WhiteHouse to discuss the VICTORY of our country on the hoax hoax!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2020

President Trump has been accused of suspending aid from Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

The president and his legal team maintain that he did nothing wrong, and most Republican senators agree.

On Wednesday, in a majority political vote, senators decided to acquit President Trump on the two impeachment articles.

Only one Republican, Senator Mitt Romney, has left his party. He voted guilty on the first article, abuse of power, and not guilty on the second, obstruction of congress.

He explained his decision to the Senate.

“The corruption of an election to stay in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of his oath of office that I imagine,” he said. “If I were to ignore the evidence that was presented and disregard what I think my oath and the demands of constituting me in the name of a partisan end, this, I fear, would expose my character to the rebuke of history. “

The head of the Republican majority in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, weighed in on Romney’s vote and expressed what he thinks acquittal means for the next presidential election.

“I was surprised and disappointed, but I still think we have had a lot of teamwork on this, and I think we are in a good position to compete in the Senate races and the Presidential race in concerns this issue, “he said. “There may be many other problems by November, but we are in pretty good shape now.”

The Democrats were disappointed with the result.

“There is a giant asterisk next to the acquittal of the president,” said the minority leader of the Senate, Senator Chuck Schumer. “The asterisk indicates that he was acquitted without fact, he was acquitted without a fair trial, and that means that his acquittal is practically worthless.”

Other Republicans stand behind the President.

“The exemption comes when President Trump is re-elected because the people of the United States are fed up with this shit,” said Senator Lindsey Graham.

Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow, of the United States of Michigan, voted to condemn the president.

Despite Wednesday’s vote, House Democrats said investigations into the Trump administration would continue.

Michigan lawmakers also weighed in on President Trump’s acquittal.

In a statement, Republican representative Bill Huizenga said:

“For years, the Democrats have pursued the most partisan impeachment in the history of our nation. By acquitting President Trump of these two flawed indictments, the Senate has produced the result that virtually everyone has been waiting for. Democrats now have a choice. Will they continue to divide our nation and try to undermine the President at all costs? Or can we finally turn the page and focus all of our attention on the problems and challenges facing the Americans “I hope my colleagues will make the decision to join me in working on legislative solutions that increase opportunity, prosperity and security for all Americans.”

Across the aisle, Senator Debbie Stabenow made a statement:

“Today was a grave and pivotal moment in the history of our nation. I am disheartened that the partisanship has won over the desire to have a fair and bipartisan trial with witnesses and credible documents … I am also deeply concerned that the message sent by this trial is that this president and future presidents are above the law. Of course, this is the opposite of what should be true in our democracy. put forward by the White House in America, no president is above the law, and it is illegal to accept help from a foreign country to influence an election. ”

advertisement