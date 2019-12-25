advertisement

President Donald Trump dismissed North Korea’s warning of a “Christmas present” and said the US was “very successful” with it, fearing that Pyongyang could prepare a long-range missile test.

Mr. Trump said Tuesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may be planning to give him a “nice gift” like a “nice vase” for Christmas instead of a rocket launch. The president was asked what he would do if North Korea carried out a long-range missile test.

The north has threatened to take non-specific measures if sanctions are not eased by the end of the year. Speculation has focused on the possibility of a new missile test, possibly an ICBM, that can deliver a nuclear warhead.

North Korea warned of a possible "Christmas present" for Washington this month. Picture: Brendan Smialowski / AFP

The North has announced that its “Christmas present” to the United States will depend on Washington’s actions.

Trump, who is on vacation in Florida, had just thanked members of the military service by satellite when asked about North Korea.

He opted for a wait and see approach.

“Maybe it’s a gift where he sends me a nice vase as opposed to a missile test,” said Trump.

“I can get a nice gift from him. You do not know. You never know.”

Nuclear talks between the U.S. and North Korea have stalled since a Trump-Kim summit collapsed in February.

US President Donald Trump dismissed concerns about the North Korean warning and suggested that the gift could be "nice". Image: Nicholas Kamm / AFP

A new satellite image of a factory in which North Korea is producing military equipment to launch long-range missiles shows the construction of a new structure.

In New York, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric was asked whether Secretary General Antonio Guterres had a Christmas Christmas message for Kim John Un on Christmas Eve.

“Our message is to the leadership of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to work for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and to resume working-level talks with the United States. Diplomatic engagement is the only way to sustainable peace and full denuclearization and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, “said Dujarric.

Originally published as Trump, the North Korean warning turns away

