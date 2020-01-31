advertisement

The majority of senators also voted against the appointment of witnesses to impeachment.

On the evening of January 31, the U.S. Senate voted 51 to 49 against the appointment of new evidence or witnesses to impeachment for President Donald Trump.

According to BBC News, Democrats had hoped that four Swing Republicans would vote to call the witnesses, which would have lengthened the process. Instead, only two of the four Republicans voted with Democrats.

Senate chairman Mitch McConnell said in a statement: “The senators will now consult with the property managers and the president’s lawyer to determine the next steps as we prepare to complete the process in the coming days.”

advertisement

The process will now lead to a vote on whether President Trump should be fully acquitted, which is widely believed to win.

The Guardian reported that property manager Adam Schiff had made a final appeal to Republican senators, saying:

“The facts will come out – in all their horror they will come out. The witnesses hidden by the President will tell their stories.”

A two-thirds majority in the chamber is required to remove President Trump from office. Republicans control the Senate with a majority of 53-47 over Democrats.

advertisement