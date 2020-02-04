advertisement

President Donald Trump is under fire after a video shows that he fidgets, jokes and pretends to conduct the music during his Super Bowl party at Trump International Golf Club in Florida during the national anthem.

The POTUS was accused of being “disrespectful” in the clip, which was reportedly released by a real estate agent who was supposed to work for a Russian-American company, for not being “proud”.

advertisement

Trump sentenced Colin Kaepernick for kneeling in protest of the brutality and inequality of the police during the national anthem.

Political host Brian Tyler Cohen shared and wrote the video on Twitter:

Knowing that the GOP (Republican Party) has zero tolerance for any disrespect for the flag, I expect the law to offer full condemnation.

… Now every day.

In 2018, Kaepernick knelt in his knees during the national anthem after receiving an open letter from ex-beret Nate Boyer, saying that he didn’t appreciate seeing the soccer player sitting during The Star-Spangled Banner.

Kaepernick turned to him to discuss how he could continue his protest without ignoring the military. Boyer suggested that Kaepernick kneel.

Despite trying to continue his protest in a peaceful manner, Donald Trump suggested he shouldn’t even “be in the country”.

Trump’s video was shared across social media, and many criticized him as a “hypocrite.”

“If there was ever a video for an anti-Trump commercial, it was one that showed Trump playing the national anthem – fidgeting, waving, moving chairs, and then waving his hands to conduct,” added one person, adding : What a great American. ‘

Others pointed out how many news channels reported the fact that Beyoncé and Jay-Z chose to sit during the national anthem while sitting a few rows from the field in the Super Bowl compared to the few channels that Trump reported.

Matthew Gertz, Senior Fellow at Media Watchdog Media Matters, tweeted:

This morning there were four different Fox shows on Beyoncé and Jay-Z that weren’t for the Super Bowl national anthem.

In the meantime, “Trump fidgets, points to the anthem and pretends to conduct the band”

It will be interesting to see what Trump tweets about this.

advertisement