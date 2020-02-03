advertisement

The Kansas City metropolitan area spans the borders of Kansas and Missouri. This means that there are both Kansas City in Kansas and Kansas City in Missouri. However, the latter is both the larger city (488,943 to 152,938, as of 2017) and the one in which the chiefs play. But after the Chiefs’ victory over the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, US President Donald Trump briefly congratulated the Chiefs and the “Great State of Kansas”. This tweet was soon deleted, but has been preserved here:

If Trump thinks the chiefs are playing in Kansas …… pic.twitter.com/dgi3GcEKFc

– Annie Neveau (@AnnieNeveau) February 3, 2020

After switching off this tweet, Trump’s account published a similar tweet this time, announcing “the great state of Missouri”. This is a bit more precise where they actually play, but will probably not be loved by the Chiefs fans on the Kansas side:

Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs for a great game and fantastic comeback under enormous pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true champions!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2020

Funnily enough, one of the many people who called Trump about the initial tweet was former U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill (a Democratic Senator who represented Missouri from 2006-2018 and is now an NBC News / MSNBC analyst):

It’s Missouri, you ice cold idiot. pic.twitter.com/O1cAAOFsJ6

– Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc), February 3, 2020

And someone else actually predicted that he would do this:

If KC gets this out, what chances does Trump have?

A. Think the chiefs are playing in the state of Kansas

B. Takes a congratulatory tweet to KC in the city of SF

– Devin NuneZ Cocaine Cow (@EmmReef) February 3, 2020

So, yes, this first tweet was a bit of a swing and a miss.

