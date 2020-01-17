advertisement

The annual meeting in Davos will take place from January 21 to 24, 2020, while the UK-Africa summit will take place on Monday, January 20, 2020.

“The president made this decision to pay attention to urgent domestic priorities and preparations for the ruling party and the Makgotla cabinet,” the presidency confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

South Africa will be represented in Davos and London by senior government and civil society officials led by Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor.

advertisement

“The President is currently preparing for South Africa to take over the presidency of the African Union at the 33rd African Union Summit on February 9-10, 2020.

“The President is confident that the nation will benefit from the participation of government and civil society delegations in the Davos and London events,” said the President’s office.

advertisement