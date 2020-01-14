advertisement

The ministerial appointment of Kafuuzi took place on January 03, 2020, questioned by the Parliamentary Appointments Committee for lack of compulsory experience of 7 years. Kafuuzi is said to have stopped renewing his license to practice as a lawyer in 2016 when he was elected as an MP (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – Mr. Jackson Kafuuzi, the deputy attorney general designate, said he was waiting for the Speaker to determine his fate.

Kafuuzi was visibly absent on Monday, January 13, 2020, while the newly appointed ministers were sworn in at State House Entebbe. Kafuuzi, who is the deputy for Kyaka South in Kyegegwa district, was unsuccessfully examined by the Parliamentary Appointments Committee who questioned his ability to take over the post of deputy attorney general.

But on Tuesday January 14, 2020, lawmakers said they had all of the legal requirements for the job.

“When I appeared before the audit committee, I knew that a deputy attorney general must have had seven years of experience as an advocate. My confirmation or non-confirmation is still awaiting the return of the President of the Parliament who is abroad, “he said.

“I’ve heard all kinds of rumors, but I don’t want to point the finger because everyone does it in a court process. In any case, I haven’t stepped on anyone. I am a simple man who is eager to serve the nation. I have not yet received an official communication from the Nominations Committee saying that I do not have this position. I have all the legal requirements, ”said Kafuuzi.

“Unless they have another reason that I don’t believe, they will see me again.” I am not frustrated by this. However, I am disappointed, but a legal process must take place. Let’s wait for the President’s return and see how the issue is dealt with, ”he added.

Mr. Kafuuzi did not prove to the audit committee that he has seven years of experience as a lawyer in the High Court. He last renewed his certificate of practice as a defender of the High Court in 2015.

Mr. Kafuuzi holds a Bachelor of Laws from Makerere University in 2002 and graduated in legal practice from the Law Development Center in 2003. Since then, he has been in service as a lawyer and more late as a lawyer at Rwakafuuzi & Co. Advocates, until 2016, when he joined Parliament.

