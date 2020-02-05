advertisement

Donald Trump was acquitted of the second charge against him, Congress’s disability.

This means that the impeachment process has officially ended and the President remains in the White House.

The Senate voted in party lines with 53 against 47 votes against Mr. Trump.

The votes did not match the two-thirds majority required to remove a president from office, which means that Democrats have to wait until November to try to end Trump’s presidency.

Supreme Court Justice John Roberts read the final vote on both impeachments and pronounced the President acquitted.

He said: “The Senate brought Donald John Trump, the President of the United States, to justice after two articles of impeachment against him were issued by the House of Representatives and two-thirds of the senators present did not find him guilty: it is therefore ordered and found that the named Donald John Trump, and is hereby acquitted of the charges in these articles. “

