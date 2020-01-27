advertisement

Sam Kass speaks at the More Than A Meal Breakfast at the Kravis Center for Performing Arts Cohen Pavilion, which is organized by Meals on Wheels of the Palm Beaches

We are what we eat.

As difficult as it is to accept, there is no way to get around it. “Food and staple foods are the foundation of everyone’s health,” said Sam Kass, who has served as President of the President of the White House for six years, Barack Obama and his family. This is particularly important for the aging of the population, which is why he accepted the invitation to appear on Wednesday in the Cohen Pavilion of the Kravis Center for meals on wheels at “More Than A Meal”.

“Over time, they suffer from increasingly critical nutritional conditions, including irritable bowel syndrome, diabetes, and indigestion. All of these factors are rooted in what we incorporate into our bodies,” said Kass, author of Iss a little bit better: great taste, good health, better world “, who is also the manager of the campaign” Let’s Move! ” the former first lady Michelle Obama was.

Kass, the Obama administration’s former senior political nutritionist, spoke to The Palm Beach Post about why young and old nutrition is so important to us, what White House life is about, and why this cookie on yours The counter messes up your plans for healthy eating.

Question: Why are you doing this event with food on wheels?

Answer: I have always believed in it and I know how important the service they offer, which has to do with a population who is often forgotten, who is incredibly vulnerable and who deserves our respect and care. Especially as we get older, good nutrition can ward off these diseases that we have to fight millions and millions of times. Preparing them a good meal can go a long way.

Q: January is a time when people are interested in rethinking or starting their healthy habits. What are the basics to start or regain such habits?

A: I think the key is that everyone is committed to doing this big push, and as soon as they do that push, they forget that they have ever said they tried to do it. You need to make it as easy as possible to eat well. How do you prepare for success? People have a lot of unhealthy food at home, with cookies and fries on the counter. Just because it’s January 1st, don’t I eat everything around me in my own house? That doesn’t work and willpower is a fiction. It doesn’t work. In time you will eat the biscuit if there is a biscuit in front of you. Try to make yourself as simple as possible so you don’t even have to think about it.

Question: In the White House, you worked with children who are on the other end of the spectrum than the seniors who use Wheels On Meals. Why is it important to focus on the youngest among us?

A: Once we have established our habits, it is very difficult to change them. And not just our habits, but what we actually like. When young children get used to very salty, very greasy and, above all, very sweet food, something that is not so sweet will not taste good over time. We train the palate and ensure a good start so that they like the taste of vegetables and don’t like hyper-sweet things. You can’t blame them for only drinking sugary drinks – water with a different taste will taste really bad.

Q: How did you get to the White House? I know you’re from Chicago like the former first lady.

A: I cooked and traveled the world and returned to Chicago to do some food. I connected to the Obamas through friends. Michelle was a working mother with two children and Barack was on the street and I started helping them and it went from there.

Q: Tell me how you all worked together.

A: It was a pretty intense life there. I was wearing some hats. During the day, I was the point of contact for all health issues, from planting the garden to working on political issues and school nutrition. That was the day job, and then I cooked dinner for her in the evening. We all worked pretty hard.

Q: The “Let’s Move” initiative was part of this work. Why are eating and exercise more important?

A: Part of the problem is how long it takes to burn calories. You go on a long tour and burn 250-300 calories. You pulled a soda. We think we burned more than we did, so people say, “I trained, so I have two muffins and a soda.” That is 1000 calories. When it comes to weight and our overall health, what we eat is much more of a problem. But we are never really healthy unless you exercise well.

Q: What is your favorite moment to work in the White House?

A: I can’t choose one! I was there for six years. It was the ride of a lifetime. Whatever you think about politics, either way, they’re wonderful people, really decent people. It was an amazing experience.

Q: What is the country’s most important nutritional problem right now?

A: I would say that diabetes is the biggest health problem. There are over 30 million diabetics and more than 84 million pre-diabetics who are almost exclusively food and sugar-related. We have a big problem with excessive consumption and the absence of vegetables and whole grains in the diet of young people. In the short term, the biggest threat to children is that the current government is abolishing basic nutritional standards in schools. If you speak to teachers, they will tell you that children come to school on Monday, even though they sometimes haven’t eaten all weekend. These programs support the most vulnerable children. This affects their ability to perform and learn. We will pay this in the future when taxpayers pay the bill (health issues). The idea of ​​not doing everything to make it easier for children to eat better is unfounded.

