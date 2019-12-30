advertisement

After ending your stint as a leader of the free world, you will undoubtedly leave a lot of free time. President Obama is exactly in that position now that he no longer occupies the large office in the Oval Office and can devote himself to various causes and non-profit organizations, while he continues to write the book he is working on. And apparently he also spends a lot of his downtime on the way many of us do that, by making new shows and movies that made 2019 another banner year for everyone who needs to repair his pop culture.

As he does every year, the President has made public the lists of all the books, songs, TV shows, and films that he has enjoyed the most in the last 12 months. Regarding the latter, Obama started the week with his favorite shows and films – a list that is crowned by American Factory, a Netflix documentary that represented the first project that emerged from the pact of Barack and Michelle Obama with the streamer for original content to produce. We have reviewed the document here – it is an eye-opening, compelling look at the current American workforce and how globalization and automation threaten to erode it.

The rest of Obama’s list of favorite films is filled with critical favorites – films such as Booksmart, The Farewell, Little Women, The Irishman and Parasite. See if one of your favorites has made his list:

The following are my favorite films and TV shows from 2019. Of course there is also American Factory, a film from our own production company, Higher Ground, which was recently shortlisted for an Oscar. Here is the complete list: pic.twitter.com/PEcgwotcxm

– Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2019

As a sort of ‘honorable mention’, the president also shouted at three of his favorite TV shows from 2019 – the second season of Amazon’s acclaimed Fleabag, HBO’s Watchmen and Netflix’s Unbelievable. All of them also appear near the top of the best lists of many critics for the year.

Of course, some of the creatives behind these projects couldn’t help show their appreciation on Twitter after earning compliments from the president. With examples including this spicy GIF below from the official Fleabag account, and the Little Women Twitter handle that shares a GIF of two of the main characters of the movie dancing excitedly:

