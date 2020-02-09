advertisement

President Kadaga signs a race to restore the tree cover in the parking lot of the south wing of the Parliament (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – Ugandan Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga will officially launch the World Wildlife Fund’s Earth Hour 2020 environmental campaign, which will see the body intensify a colossal campaign against plastic pollution.

The Fund’s campaign aims to combat the harmful effects of high plastic pollution in the country.

WWF mobilizes a million people from 9 am on Thursday 13 February under the theme “No to plastic and pollution from Kaveera, let Uganda breathe”.

Environmentalists will walk from Kampala City Square to Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) grounds – Lugogo – a distance of five kilometers – reinforcing the message based on the 3R approach of reduction, reuse and recycling

David Duli, WWF National Director for Uganda, said the campaign will tackle the effects of the massive use and disposal of plastics, noting that they are now pushing policymakers to seriously consider the issue.

Duli also called for a change in practice as his organization runs a massive campaign called plastic-free conferences and workshops, a development he says will not only reduce plastic consumption, but also influence the way manufacturers package their products.

The million-dollar march to strengthen the campaign against plastic pollution will bring together sustainability and environmental experts from some of the world’s largest companies and government – calling for practical and innovative solutions to make facing the growing crisis of plastic pollution.

David Duli, Country Director of WWF Uganda (PHOTO / File)

Duli says that the current legal regime on pollution and waste management should be strengthened in order to provide measures to protect and preserve the environment from abuse, pollution and degradation.

“Emphasis should be placed on environmental management for sustainable development and promotion of environmental awareness training programs aimed at stimulating a healthy materials cycle society based on the 3R reduction approach , reuse and recycling, “he said.

Happy Ali, WWF communications manager in Uganda, said officials will focus on the latest research, sustainable product design, new manufacturing solutions, recycling and reuse of products and raw materials, as well only on latest generation and new generation bio-based materials. to create 100% biodegradable, reusable and compostable products.

Happy noted that they had launched a robust awareness program to raise awareness of the dangers associated with plastic waste.

The elimination of plastic waste is increasing. It is estimated that more than 600 tonnes of plastic are disposed of daily in Uganda. The city of Kampala alone accounts for the bulk of plastic waste, which is scattered throughout the city and clogs sewer systems, according to the National Environment Management Authority.

About 51% of the city’s plastic waste is not collected and ends up in drainage canals, wetlands, natural rivers, manholes, undeveloped plots and on the side of the road. In rural areas, it’s a sad story; in most cases, plastic waste breaks down by itself.

It should be noted that plastic waste endangers human life, animals and the environment if it is not properly controlled and disposed of properly. Plastic pollution is less visible and, therefore, our policymakers or policy makers do not consider it a priority, but it is a silent killer.

The impacts of plastic waste are both direct and indirect and they include climate change as a major impact on the environment, the biomass and fossil fuels that cause air pollution have also caused the warming of the Earth’s atmosphere resulting from the release of greenhouse gases, health impacts, and damage to the wetland ecosystem.

