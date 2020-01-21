advertisement

KAMPALA – The President, Rebecca Kadaga, instructed the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Ephraim Kamuntu, to provide information on the creation of a collecting society in accordance with the law on copyright and neighboring countries in one week delay.

The purpose of the law is to provide for the protection of literary, scientific and artistic intellectual works and their neighboring rights; and provide for other related matters.

In accordance with article 82 of the law, the Minister of Justice may, on the recommendation of the Registrar General and after consulting the established collecting societies, make regulations in general for a better implementation of the provisions of the law and for prescribe or supply for all that must or may be prescribed or supplied under the Act.

Kadaga said that despite its enactment in 2005, performers, designers and writers continue to witness high levels of piracy in their industry due to the minister’s failure to establish a collecting society .

“This has caused serious injuries to the performers and as a result, industry players have suffered losses,” she said.

Kadaga added that she had repeatedly asked the government to set up collecting societies or in any other way to enforce the law.

“You see that the president spends a lot of time with musicians and actors, but their industry is not protected. Now I would like to know from the minister when you are going to activate section 82 of the law on copyright and neighboring countries, “said Kadaga.

The President also instructed the government to explain whether the Enguli (manufacturing and licensing) law is still in force, in particular the article which establishes a commission which authorizes the production of jaggery.

Kadaga said the purpose of the legislation is to regulate the manufacture and sale of enguli, adding that sugar cane producers will be allowed to add value to sugar cane and that this could involve jaggery.

“Article 13 of the law prohibits the making of jaggery. Unless a license has been issued by the Minister, the Jaggery license must specify the premises and prescribe the maximum quantity that the licensee is authorized to manufacture, “she said, adding,” I want to know if we have still regional licensing commissions. “

