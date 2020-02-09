advertisement

In the midst of all the general elections and the drama of the exit ballot last night, “The Tommy Tiernan Show” was a sort of oasis of calm on televisions across the country last night.

President Michael D. Higgins was the first guest on the show last night and, as you can imagine, he was just as thoughtful, learned and warm as ever. Discussing everything, from Aristotle and Plato’s contradictory ideas to how he is able to have a conversation on anything, President Higgins and Tiernan chatted.

Testimony of this show and all involved that the president himself would make an appearance. Unbelievable. #TommyTiernanShow https://t.co/K3uzDaO3aF

– Ciara King (@iamCiaraKing) February 8, 2020

Friends with neighbors 🤣

Omg, how could you not like Michael D. Higgins, a president that a country can be proud of in 2020. #TommyTiernanShow pic.twitter.com/zpRSYdpYWN

– Danielle Bonner (@bonnersisters) February 8, 2020

Not only that, President Higgins went into great detail about “the neighbors” who might or might not come to visit Ireland in the near future, saying that “they have discovered greatness again”, drawing huge laughs audience and Tiernan alike.

Beyond all that, what was clear to the public and Twitter’s reaction was that it really shows how good a show is that the President of Ireland is ready to run, without script, and accept the premise of a fluid freedom of conversation.

It’s absolutely fantastic: the President of Ireland comes to a live talk show, hosted by an actor, completely unexpected and unscripted! Where could you get it ?! #miggeldy #TommyTiernanShow

– David F O’Connell (@ RedDave14) February 8, 2020

When you compare the learning, the eloquence, the empathy and the misdeeds of our president with what is on the other side of our common ocean, we are truly blessed. #TommyTiernanShow @PresidentIRL

– Philip Nolan (@ philipnolan1) February 8, 2020

Of course, it helps when you have a chair with a brain between your ears who can string together a few sentences without saying anything stupid or making a fool of yourself.

Take a look at this, for example. Can you imagine Donald Trump trying to carry out a conversation like this? Could it be f * ck.

