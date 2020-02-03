advertisement

(SPOILER WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Death Note: Special One Shot)

President Donald Trump appeared in a new Death Note one shot as a cameo, in which the American market leader pays a high price for the purchase of the Death Note title from the newest owner of the book.

Death Note: Special One Shot, written and drawn by the original series creators Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, shows Ryuk how he returns to the human world with Kira’s Death Note and looks for a new human partner he owns and for whom he owns the book can give. Finally Tanaka chooses Minoru Tanaka and announces that he wants to auction the magic item and sell it to the highest bidder instead of using it for himself.

After Tanaka announced his auction to the public and followed the bidding wars for several days, two parties are in the final battle for possession of the Death Note: the Chinese government under President Xi Jiping and the American government under the leadership of Donald Trump:

Eventually, President Trump wins the bidding war and buys the Tanaka Death Note for $ 10,000,000,000,000. Upon confirmation of the transfer of the money, Tanaka returns ownership of the death notice to Ryuk. Ryuk then continues to personally deliver Trump’s death notice, but not before telling him that the Shinigami king was dissatisfied with the book’s sale and added a new rule to the death notice: “A person who buys or sells the death notice will die in the human world. The seller dies when he receives the money, and the buyer dies when he receives the death notice. “

Ultimately, President Trump rejects the death notice to save his own life, declaring that he “will not accept it”, but also that he plans to announce that “he will still gain Kira’s power,” hoping that the concept that he has such power but rejects it makes him “look like a saint”.

Death Note: Special One Shot can be read free of charge on the VIZ Media official website.

