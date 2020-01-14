advertisement

Welcome to Meghan and Harry’s Etsy store! To ease our transition to financial independence, we are pleased to announce the creation of SussexFul, your new favorite spot for all (formerly senior) royal. Steeped in tradition but determined to break the tedious standards, we offer a range of home products for your little castle and the coolest clothes, both formal and casual. Sit down, have a cup of tea and look around!

Live love laugh,

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

AVAILABLE

PRINCELY AF sweatshirt (£ 80): Sharpie on a Champion brand hoodie, the perfect mix of highborn-lowbrow!

Your Royal Highness rolling papers (£ 2 per package): Puff, puff, pass, pauper!

Miniature palace guards in Q-tips (£ 6 a pair): Meghan needed something to do with her hands; Press junkets are so boring.

Royal diapers (TK PRICE): Keep your prince as dry as our famous British spirit with these super soft layers embroidered with royal coats of arms! * * * ORDERED DUE TO INFRINGEMENT OF COPYRIGHT * * *

Fascinators, various (10 p.): Who really wants these hideous things? Honestly, free with the purchase of everything.

Wax figures Meghan and Harry (£ 100 plus postage): it’s harder to keep it looking good than we expected, and if you think they were scary before you started melting. . . Walk-in freezer recommended!

Tiaras, scepters, ermine stoles (price on request, serious offers only)

Kate’s diary (£ 1,000,000): YES, IT’S TRUE AND IF YOU WISH IT, YOU WILL PAY, KATHERINE.

