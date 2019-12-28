advertisement

One of the worst things about the vacation for us here at BGR is the fact that PR people are always starting to pitch us about CES product launches just before Christmas. It is just so sinister to make us think about how busy we will be in early January while trying to enjoy the holidays … and now we do pretty much the same with you. New Year’s Eve may be just a few days away, but the tax season is just around the corner and you can go one step ahead with your preparations and save some money at the same time thanks to Amazon’s one-day deal on Saturday. Buy TurboTax Premier + State 2019 Tax Software for only $ 54.99 and you will also receive a free $ 10 Amazon gift voucher. You took care of business early this year.

Here is more info from the product page:

Buy TurboTax on Digital Deal Day and receive a $ 10 Amazon Gift Card

TurboTax Premier + State is recommended if you have sold shares, bonds, investment funds or options for a purchase plan for employee shares, own rental properties or if you are the beneficiary of an estate or trust (receive a K 1 form)

TurboTax guides you through every step and double-checks your return while tackling even the most difficult tax situations.

Every year it becomes even easier. As a returning customer, TurboTax will automatically transfer last year’s data to ensure accuracy and save you time.

Up-to-date with the latest tax laws, so you can be confident that your taxes will be done properly.

Help on the road – get answers to your product questions so you don’t get stuck.

Your information is secure – TurboTax uses encryption technology to protect your tax information while archiving with IRS and government agencies.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the newest and best deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

advertisement

Image source: Natee Meepian / Shutterstock

advertisement