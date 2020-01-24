advertisement

Uganda is currently facing the adverse effects of climate change and the situation, which has resulted in the loss of life and property, appears to be worsening (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – Preparations are underway for African Climate Week 2020, to be held in Kampala, Uganda, from March 9 to 13, 2020.

The general program and other details were published today, January 24, 2020.

The event in Kampala, at the Speke Conference Center Munyonyo, will be the first regional climate week to be organized this year and will be followed by climate weeks in Asia Pacific (AP), Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC), and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions.

The world is in a climate emergency. 2020 is a key year in which the international community must complete unfinished business from 2019 onwards at the government level and mobilize many more actions with non-state actors.

The climate emergency is a growing threat, especially for the most vulnerable, and a particular threat to the long-term health, security and prosperity of people in Africa.

African Climate Week will bring together various actors from the public and private sectors and will help strengthen support for increased regional climate action, helping to set Africa on the path of reducing carbon emissions and resilience to the inevitable effects of climate change.

African Climate Week aims to manage climate risks and seize transformation opportunities

The central objective of African Climate Week is to share the means for governments to implement the Paris Agreement in Africa, using all the planning tools and support available, and to serve as a platform for national governments and non-party stakeholders to engage, build partnerships and explore solutions that can deliver climate action and support on a large scale.

In addition to discussions on how to implement the Paris Agreement at regional level and related climate strategies and plans, particular emphasis will be placed on the security and energy access sectors; food and water security; and urban infrastructure and mobility.

African Climate Week 2020 will be fully inclusive and open to all stakeholders, as a hub for building partnerships and showcasing revolutionary actions in the region.

According to the organizers, here are the different ways in which organizations can get involved and participate in regional climate weeks:

Side events– Side events offer organizations the opportunity to conduct an hour-long session on topics aligned with the agenda.

Action Hub– The Action Hub provides a platform for non-governmental organizations (NGOs), intergovernmental organizations, governments, youth organizations and educational institutions in the region to present innovative climate actions and ideas in 15 to 30 minutes on the Action Hub stage.

Exhibition stand– Exhibition stands offer organizations the opportunity to present their work.

Knowledge Corner– The Knowledge Corner offers NGOs, youth organizations and educational establishments a common stand to exhibit their work.

Applications for opportunities during the climatic weeks in other regions (BAC, AP and MENA) will be available closer to the dates of the designated events.

