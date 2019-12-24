advertisement

Salem Community Church near Hamlin marks a decade of nourishing families at Christmas.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey joined church members on Christmas Eve as they began to prepare for their tradition of giving.

An extra bonus with this free event is that volunteers are also willing to deliver meals.

Supplies are for closed families or the elderly within a 10-mile radius of the church.

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: Free Christmas dinner

WHEN: December 25, 2019, from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm

For everyone

LOCATION: Salem Community Church, 613 Hamlin Highway, Hamlin

DELIVERY INFO: 10-mile radius of the church

Call 570-493-2883 or 570-493-3780 if you want to do volunteer work or have food delivered.

For more information about other FREE Christmas day meals, visit the WNEP Public Service Bulletin Board here.

41.403697

-75.398515

