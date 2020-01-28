advertisement

For many, Thom Browne – and his line of Americana meets Fashion Week men’s fashion – is simply the brand that stands for suits and shorts, NBA pre-game fits and clean, preppy clothes in red, white and blue detailing for a certain roadside. But for others, Browne is a pioneer who picks up on a culturally important style that designers like Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger have handed down, and radically reinvents it for a new generation.

In both cases, Browne has proven to be an extremely popular choice, at a time when people are insatiable for upscale men’s clothing that comes with a degree of versatility. Whether it’s one of his three-piece suits or a tracksuit, rocking a Thom Browne piece has become one of the most popular, understated flexes in modern men’s fashion.

Now that Browne’s New York Fashion Week Show is getting closer, reports from America (confirmed by Browne himself on his Instagram) indicate that the designer will also take the opportunity to present a smartphone with the Korean giant Samsung.

WWD was the first to disseminate the message, saying that the partnership would manifest itself as a Samsung Galaxy with a common brand.

The collaboration will undoubtedly prove to be popular in Asia, where Browne’s designs are particularly popular for their clear interpretation of high-end men’s fashion. Of course, it is not the first time that high fashion and tech come together. Louis Vuitton recently unveiled its true wireless earbuds made with Master & Dynamic. TAG Heuer has its own smartwatch, and Hermes has long discovered the Apple Watch.

It remains to be seen whether the Browne x Samsung collaboration will find its way down or not, but it is likely that this will be the case in extremely limited quantities. Samsung’s next flagship, which is said to be called the S20, will be launched on February 11 and will include a host of new technologies, including 5G capabilities and a major new camera update.

For more information, visit the Thom Browne website.

