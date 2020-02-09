advertisement

The first winter break of the Premier League takes place between February 8 and 22 in two parts for two club classes. The break, however, is only for Premier League clubs. There is no break from the championship to the clubs.

The action of the Premier League does not stop, however, the fixtures are simply split over two weekends.

Unlike in the rest of Europe, where the winter break takes place in the Christmas or New Year period, the winter break takes place in February in the PL. This is because the PL calendar has exciting ties during the festive season.

Here is a breakdown of the fixtures:

Premier League games on the first weekend:

February 8: Everton v Crystal Palace, Brighton v Watford

February 9: Sheffield United v Bournemouth, Manchester City v West Ham

Teams from: Wolves, Leicester, Southampton, Burnley, Norwich City, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Tottenham, Arsenal, Newcastle, Chelsea, Manchester United.

Second weekend Premier League games:

February 14: Wolves vs. Leicester

February 15: Southampton v Burnley, Norwich v Liverpool

February 16: Aston Villa v Tottenham, Arsenal v Newcastle

February 17: Chelsea v Manchester United

Teams from: Everton, Crystal Palace, Brighton, Watford, Sheffield United, Bournemouth, Manchester City, West Ham.

Number of days off for each club:

16 days: Chelsea, Manchester United

15 days: Aston Villa, Everton, Watford, Newcastle United, West Ham United

14 days: Arsenal, Brighton and Hove Albion, Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Norwich, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur

13 days: Bournemouth, Burnley, Leicester, Manchester City, Sheffield United, Wolves

In the FA Cup repetitions, the number of days for some clubs was reduced.

TeamNormal Winter BreakReturn Winter BreakNewcastle United15 days12 daysLiverpool * 14 days11 daysTottenham Hotspur14 days11 daysSouthampton14 days10 days

* The Liverpool first team had a decent break when Jürgen Kloop decided to play the youth team kids in the FA Cup replay.

How is the break in other major European leagues:



Spain, Italy: The leagues stopped for two weeks from December 21 to January 4.

France: As in the two countries mentioned above, football in France will take a break from December 21, but it is more of a three-week break than a two-week break. However, on the weekend of January 4th there was a Coupe de France, so not all teams have three weeks off.

Germany: It’s a bigger break in Germany because football will be closed for four weeks from December 21st. The games will resume on the weekend of January 18.

What are the clubs doing during the break, apart from the time-out for the players?

Arsenal: warm weather training camp in Dubai.

Aston Villa: Players will return to training on February 10th.

Bournemouth: The players can train normally after a certain break.

Brighton: Because of a visit to Dubai, but was canceled for security reasons.

Burnley: The players have to train normally after a certain break.

Chelsea: The players return to training in Cobham after a break. Don’t travel anywhere.

Crystal Palace: Roy Hodgson urged players to “get away from football and spend time with their families”.

Everton: Players return to the club’s Finch Farm training center after a break.

Leicester: In anticipation of a repeat in the FA Cup, plans for a warm weather training camp were discarded.

Liverpool: After a break, the players return to Melwood.

Manchester City: Players return to training on the club’s training ground as usual.

Manchester United: warm weather training camp in Marbella, Spain.

Newcastle: Break was reduced by the FA Cup replay in Oxford.

Norwich: The players had additional days off earlier this week but are playing against Liverpool on Saturday.

Sheffield United: Warm Weather Training in Dubai.

Southampton: The FA Cup replay at Tottenham shortened the break.

Tottenham: The break was shortened in the FA Cup replay against Southampton.

Watford: The players had a break before the game against Brighton on Saturday.

West Ham: No plans to announce yet; It is planned to face Man City on Sunday.

Wolves: warm weather training in Marbella, Spain.

