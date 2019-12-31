advertisement

Wednesday, January 1st (3:00 p.m., unless otherwise stated)

12.30pm (BT Sport) – Brighton (14) – Chelsea (4)

Brighton has no new injury concerns ahead of Chelsea. Midfielder Solly March is still recovering from groin surgery earlier this month and is still unavailable. Colombian winger Jose Izquierdo has been away from Brighton since April and continues to recover from a knee injury for which no return flight has been scheduled.

Christian Pulisic may be available for Chelsea’s trip to the Amex after a thigh problem. Full-backs Marcos Alonso (thigh) and Reece James (ankle) remain dubious after missing the Emirates Stadium win.

Last season: Chelsea 3 Brighton 0, Brighton 1 Chelsea 2

The last five league games: Brighton D D L L W; Chelsea L L W L W

Goalscorer list: Neal Maupay (Brighton) 7; Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) 14

Betting odds: H 14-5 D 13-5 A 19-20

Referee: Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire)

12.30 p.m. – Burnley (13) against Aston Villa (18)

Jay Rodriguez and Johann Berg Gudmundsson fight for places on the Burnley grid against Aston Villa. Ben Gibson (groin) and Aaron Lennon (illness) could also get into a fight again.

Aston Villa has to do without Matt Targett for the trip to Burnley, who suffered a thigh injury in Saturday’s 0-3 loss at Watford. He was replaced by Frederic Guilbert at the weekend, but boss Dean Smith could be strengthened by the return of Tyrone Mings after the central defender had attended training last week. Striker Keinan Davis was injured with the same problem, but is available again.

Last season: No match

Last five league games: Burnley L W W L L; Aston Villa L L L W L

Goalscorer list: Chris Wood (Burnley) 7; Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) 7 and Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) 7

Betting odds: H 17-20 D 27-10 A 16-5

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)

Michael Obafemi is monitored before the Spurs clash in Southampton. Photo: Marc Atkins / Getty

Newcastle (11) – Leicester (2)

Newcastle chief Steve Bruce will control Javier Manquillo, Fabian Schar and Joelinton late. Manquillo suffered a groin strain on Saturday’s defeat against Everton, while center-back crowd and striker Joelinton emerged from the game with hamstring and calf problems.

Jamie Vardy was due to return to Leicester after missing the 2-1 win at West Ham over the birth of his daughter. Ricardo Pereira is also expected to make a comeback after surviving victory with a minor Achilles tendon problem.

Last season: Leicester 0 Newcastle 1, Newcastle 0 Leicester 2

Last five league games: Newcastle W L W L L; Leicester D L L W

Goalscorer list: Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle) 5; Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 17th

Betting odds: H 24-5 D 16-5 A 4-7

Referee: Martin Atkinson (W Yorkshire)

(BT Sport) Southampton (15) – Tottenham Hotspur (6)

Southampton will be on the lookout for Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace against striker Michael Obafemi. Defenders Yan Valery (infection) and striker Shane Long (knee) are in doubt after failing against the Eagles as well.

Tottenham welcomes midfielders Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko from their one-game bans. Son Heung-min serves the last game of its three-game ban and will not matter. Ben Davies (ankle), Danny Rose (muscle) and Hugo Lloris (elbow) stay outside.

Last season: Southampton 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1, Tottenham Hotspur 3 Southampton 1

Last five league games: Southampton L L W W D; Tottenham Hotspur W W L W D

Goalscorer list: Danny Ings (Southampton) 14; Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 17th

Betting odds: H 12-5 D 13-5 A 11-10

Referee: Mike Dean (Wirral)

Watford (19) – Wolverhampton (7)

Defender Adrian Mariappa has to go without Watford after he was knocked out in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa. Craig Dawson or Adam Masina try to replace Mariappa, while Will Hughes and Craig Cathcart are judged after a blow to Villa.

Raul Jimenez is expected to return to the Wolves’ grid. The Mexican striker began his 1-0 defeat on Sunday in Liverpool on the bench with Matt Doherty and Adama Traore, who will likely also return to the team.

Last season: Watford 1 Wolverhampton 2, Wolverhampton 0 Watford 2

Last five league games: Watford D L W D W; Wolverhampton D L W W L

Goalscorer list: Ismaila Sarr (Watford) 4; Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton) 17th

Betting odds: H 23-10 D 23-10 A 5-4

Referee: Andrew Madley (West Yorkshire)

Shane Long is injured before Southampton collides with Tottenham. Photo: Adrian Dennis / AFP / Getty

5.30 p.m. (BT Sport) – Man City (3) – Everton (10)

Manchester City’s goalkeeper Ederson returns after a one-hour ban. Defender John Stones and playmaker David Silva could also compete again after returning to training after injuries.

Everton will travel to the Etihad Stadium with the same squad that won in Newcastle on Saturday. Midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin (calf) is back in training but will not return before the FA Cup clash with Liverpool on Sunday.

Last season: Everton 0 Man City 2, Man City 3 Everton 1

Last five league games: Man City L W W L W; Everton W D D W W

Goalscorer list: Raheem Sterling (Man City) 20; Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 10

Betting odds: H 1-4 D 5-1 A 11-1

Referee: Andre Marriner (West Midlands)

5:30 p.m. – Norwich (20) – Crystal Palace (9)

Norwich checks midfielder Kenny McLean after the midfielder was hit on the foot in a 2-2 draw against Tottenham. Ben Godfrey and Timm Klose (both knees) stay out, while Josip Drmic (thigh) is not expected to return before the weekend.

The injured Crystal Palace remains on Carrow Road without a large number of first team players. Left-back Patrick Van Aanholt is out due to a thigh problem while striker Christian Benteke is absent due to muscle strain. Joel Ward and Gary Cahill (both knees), Scott Dann (calf), Jeffrey Schlupp (hip) and Andros Townsend (groin) are also on the treatment table.

Last season: No match

The last five league games: Norwich L D L L D; Crystal Palace D D L W D

Goalscorer list: Teemu Pukki (Norwich) 9; Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) 5

Betting odds: H 29-20 D 12-5 A 19-10

Referee: Jon Moss (W Yorkshire)

5:30 p.m. – West Ham (17) – Bournemouth AFC (16)

David Moyes will have Aaron Cresswell available after the suspension when he starts his second spell for West Ham. Jack Wilshere has to do without a groin problem again.

The injury hit Bournemouth wants to intensify his attack by recalling Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser. Josh King (thigh) has joined an accident list that includes Adam Smith, David Brooks and Nathan Ake, while Jack Stacey (ankle) and Simon Francis (knee) go through fitness tests.

Last season: AFC Bournemouth 2 West Ham 0, West Ham 1 AFC Bournemouth 2

Last five league games: West Ham L L W L L; AFC Bournemouth L B L T L

Goalscorer list: Sebastien Haller (West Ham) 5; Harry Wilson (AFC Bournemouth) 6

Betting odds: H 19-20 D 27-10 A 11-4

Referee: Graham Scott (Oxfordshire)

8 p.m. (BT Sport) – Arsenal (12) – Man Utd (5)

Calum Chambers suffered an ugly knee injury on Arsenal’s 1-2 home loss to Chelsea on Sunday. Granit Xhaka missed the Chelsea duel due to an illness and could therefore be considered for the Gunners by Mikel Arteta.

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba is expected to be available after winning at Burnley after a long ankle injury on Saturday. Midfielder Scott McTominay is missing again due to a knee injury that will confuse him for several weeks, while defenders Ashley Young and Axel Tuanzebe missed an open training session on Monday.

Last season: Arsenal 2 Man Utd 0, Man Utd 2 Arsenal 2

Last five league games: Arsenal B L T T L; Man Utd W D L W W

Goalscorer list: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 15; Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 16

Betting odds: H 17-10 D 13-5 A 6-4

Referee: Chris Kavanagh (Lancashire)

Thursday January 2nd

8 p.m. (BT Sport) – Liverpool (1) – Sheff Utd (8)

Liverpool have to do without midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri because he is likely to be out for a week due to a thigh strain. Chef Jürgen Klopp is still without Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho (both ankles), Dejan Lovren (thigh) and Joel Matip (knee).

Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram is in a race to face his home club due to an ankle injury. Blades boss Chris Wilder has no other new injury concerns and will otherwise choose from a full strength squad.

Last season: No match

Last five league games: Liverpool W W W W; Sheff Utd W W D L

Goalscorer list: Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 14; Lys Mousset (Sheff Utd) 5

Betting odds: H 1-4 D 24-5 A 11-1

Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire)

