Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the English Premier League game between Tottenham and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London.

LIVE UPDATES:

Starting lines have been announced:

Tottenham Hotspur: Hugo Lloris (C), Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Davinso Sánchez, Japhet Tanganga, Harry Winks, Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli, Steven Bergwijn, son Heung-min, Lucas.

SUBS |Gazzaniga, Dier, Vertonghen, Ndombele, Gedson, Lamela, Sessegnon

Manchester City: Ederson, Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi, Fernandinho (C), Oleksandr Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyadh Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero.

SUBS | Bravo, G. Jesus, Bernardo, D. Silva, Cancelo, Foden, Garcia.

When Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho marched in Manchester in 2016, the city briefly became the center of the football universe, but preparation for the recent clash was decidedly reserved.

Given the strong focus on the runaway Liverpool leader, the two big managers’ meeting will take place out of the spotlight on Sunday.

Guardiola’s second-placed team is on the verge of winning the title and Mourinho fights for the top four for Tottenham after mixed results.

The city boss is relaxed about the motivation of his players, even if the title is not in sight and they are described as “incredible”.

Mourinho’s team is in a dogfight for fourth place and lacks firepower without injuring attacker Harry Kane. However, Tit started rebuilding after moving from Christian Eriksen to Inter Milan.

New arrival Steven Bergwijn has been presented Eriksen’s number 23 jersey and will offer Mourinho more attack opportunities as he tries to revive Spurs’ season.

WHERE TO LOOK

You can see the live stream on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. You can also watch the live stream on Hotstar.

