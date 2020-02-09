advertisement

Everton’s resurgence under Carlo Ancelotti continued on Saturday with a comfortable 3-1 win over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.

The Toffees were in the relegation zone when Marco Silva was released in December, but the win against Palace – who has now lost three times in a row – leaves Everton only five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Bernard gave Everton the lead in the 18th minute when he brought Theo Walcott’s delivery home with a volley and the host took command until the early second half when Jordan Pickford allowed Christian Benteke to fall under him.

However, Everton was soon back in front – Richarlison shot through the palace’s defense before finding the bottom corner.

Palace threatened another equalizer, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin made a late close change after Richarlison’s header attempt fell off the bar and Everton took a fifth Premier League win in eight games.

At Amex Stadium, Adrian Mariappa’s own goal prevented Watford from advancing from the lower three tiers when Brighton and Hove Albion drew 1-1.

Abdoulaye Doucoure gave Watford the lead in the 19th minute, just outside the box after Aaron Mooy missed the ball.

There were only a few more moments of excitement until Brighton peaked eleven minutes before the end – Mariappa emphatically sent a cross from Alireza Jahanbakhsh into his own goal.

Watford remains in the relegation zone, while Brighton scores three points better in 15th place.

