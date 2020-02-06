advertisement

The Premier League clubs have agreed to extend bans on abusive behavior to all top division stadiums.

There have been several incidents in which Premier League stars have been subjected to racist attacks from the stands this season.

The Professional Footballers’ Association has asked the British government to open an investigation, and its chief executive Gordon Taylor is demanding prison terms for the guilty.

advertisement

A statement following the Premier League shareholders’ meeting on Thursday said the clubs were “against all forms of violence, threats and abuse”.

The statement added: “After the recent events, the 20 clubs committed to ban the entire league for anyone banned by their club for discriminatory, abusive or violent acts.

READ |

Premier League summer transfer window ends September 1

“The Premier League or its clubs will not tolerate unacceptable behavior towards players, fans, club employees or referees.”

Bournemouth had previously issued a lifelong ban on a 17-year-old fan who pleaded guilty to singing racist abuse during a game against Tottenham last year.

British police announced that the teenage boy, who cannot be named, was found guilty during a Premier League match against Tottenham on November 30 when he appeared before a London district court on Tuesday.

,

advertisement