EDMONTON – Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney will travel to Montreal and Washington, D.C., this week.

A statement from Kenney’s office says the trip, which begins Monday and will continue until next Sunday, will promote the government’s work to boost investment, expand Alberta exports and build pipelines.

The statement says Kenney will meet with business executives in Montreal and conduct media interviews.

In Washington, he will attend National Governors Association meetings along with Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford, Saskatchewan Prime Minister Scott Moe, and Quebec Prime Minister Francois Legault.

Kenney has previously held Legault in office for opposing new pipelines while his province benefits from Alberta’s oil and gas wealth.

The statement says Kenney’s interviews will highlight how all Canadians benefit from a thriving energy sector, and why Alberta is a preferred source of energy both environmentally and socially. “

“Alberta’s economic future depends on new private sector investment. That’s why I’ve set a priority in meeting key investors to show them the tremendous opportunities that exist in Alberta, and the policies that are making us a from the most competitive jobs for creating jobs in North America, ”Kenney said in the statement.

“That’s what I’m going to do in Montreal.”

The statement says Kenney will hold bilateral meetings with US state governors with strong ties to the Alberta economy and federal officials.

She says Kenney and Moe will present a joint presentation at the Wilson Center Canada Institute, a US global political forum. He will also meet with the United States Chamber of Commerce, the American Petroleum Institute, the American Enterprise Institute, and the School of Advanced International Studies.

“I will discuss the future of NAFTA and pipeline construction, such as Line 3 and Keystone XL, while in the U.S. capital,” Kenney said in the statement.

Ford, meanwhile, has said it will unveil Ontario’s new trade strategy with the United States in an effort to get around its “Buy American” policies.

The statement from Kenney’s office says three political staff will support the Prime Minister’s mission at an estimated total cost of $ 32,000.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 2, 2020.

