advertisement

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards are three days away, and preparations are in full swing within the walls of the Staples Center.

In addition to the performance rehearsals and the stage design, these preparations also include the seating of the prominent participants.

Listed in a selection of photos from CBS, the cards reveal where top names like BTS, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Dave Chappelle will sit on the show ,

advertisement

It is worth noting that seat cards are usually very preliminary. Acts will move during the show, especially when they step onto the stage for performances, presentations, or prize talks. Of course, there is also the possibility that some of the names presented will not take part in the show.

Backstage during rehearsals for THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY® REHEARSALS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, January 26, 2020 (8:00 p.m. – 11:30 a.m., live ET / 5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.) live PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Francis Specker / CBS © 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. Clear the stage for the rehearsals for the 62nd ANNUAL GRAMMY® REHEARSALS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, January 26, 2020 (8:00 a.m. – 11:30 p.m., live ET / 5: 00-8: 30 a.m. O’clock, live PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Francis Specker / CBS © 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. Clear the stage for the rehearsals for the 62nd ANNUAL GRAMMY® REHEARSALS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, January 26, 2020 (8:00 a.m. – 11:30 p.m., live ET / 5: 00-8: 30 a.m. O’clock, live PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Francis Specker / CBS © 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. Clear the stage for the rehearsals for the 62nd ANNUAL GRAMMY® REHEARSALS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, January 26, 2020 (8:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., live ET / 5:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. O’clock, live PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Francis Specker / CBS © 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. Clear the stage for the rehearsals for the 62nd ANNUAL GRAMMY® REHEARSALS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, January 26, 2020 (8:00 a.m. – 11:30 p.m., live ET / 5: 00-8: 30 a.m. O’clock, live PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Francis Specker / CBS © 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. Clear the stage for the rehearsals for the 62nd ANNUAL GRAMMY® REHEARSALS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, January 26, 2020 (8:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., live ET / 5:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. O’clock, live PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Francis Specker / CBS © 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. Clear the stage for the rehearsals for the 62nd ANNUAL GRAMMY® REHEARSALS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, January 26, 2020 (8:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., live ET / 5:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. O’clock, live PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Francis Specker / CBS © 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. Clear the stage for the rehearsals for the 62nd ANNUAL GRAMMY® REHEARSALS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, January 26, 2020 (8:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., live ET / 5:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. O’clock, live PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Francis Specker / CBS © 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. Clear the stage for the rehearsals for the 62nd ANNUAL GRAMMY® REHEARSALS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, January 26, 2020 (8:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., live ET / 5:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. O’clock, live PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Francis Specker / CBS © 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

advertisement