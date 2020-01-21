advertisement

I’m not a Bernie Sanders fan.

The fact that he calls himself a socialist at least deserves credit for honesty, as most on the left will not accept it, but that does not change the fact that socialism is a very dangerous and destructive ideology.

That being said, the way CNN handled his candidacy is a shame.

In the latest Democratic debate, CNN ran a story based on “sources” claiming that Sanders had told his Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren that “a woman can’t win.”

Bernie repeatedly denied that claim and denied it again when asked about it in the debate. However, shortly after his denial, CNN’s “moderator” asked Elizabeth Warren how she felt “when Bernie Sanders said a woman could not win.”

CNN simply disregarded Sanders’ denial, choosing to join one candidate against another and claim that the steadfast claim of what Sanders alleged was in some way an iron-clad fact.

Moreover, CNN had been the network to push the story mostly to the forefront of the debate, making it appear as if they were trying to keep it up to boost their ratings, rather than “news reporting”.

Sanders’ treatment shows a clear anti-Bernie bias on CNN, and recalls anti-Trump bias on the network.

Notably, while Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump are far from the political spectrum, there is an overlap in their willingness to condemn the corrupt system, represent what millions of Americans previously ignored want and “say it as it is”.

Of course, this terrifies the establishment, so they try to destroy outside candidates like Trump and Bernie.

At this point, it’s hard to even consider CNN a news network. Rather, it is a tool for the establishment elites to try to build a narrative to remove anyone who challenges the established order, and defeat anyone who begins to gain traction among the millions of people who are fed a system that is not working for them .

And while Fox News is attacked for being an “opinion network” rather than a news network, Fox actually has a clearer distinction between facts and opinions. It’s very clear when you watch a tough segment of news on Fox, and it’s very clear when you look at the thought. But on CNN, they claim that everything is just “news”, disguising their clear bias as “coverage of events”.

So anti-Bernie bias on CNN is really part of a bigger problem with most of the founding media. It’s not about the news. It is about serving the elites at the expense of everyone else.

CNN’s anti-Bernie bias posting shows that the deployment elites will stop at nothing to destroy the aliens first appeared on Post Millennial.

