advertisement

Four mountain gorillas, one of which was pregnant, were killed by a lightning strike in Uganda.

The three adult women and a male child were found with “large legions” after a heavy storm in the country’s Mgahinga National Park.

Mountain gorillas are an endangered species, of which just over 1,000 currently exist. The Greater Virunga Transboundary Collaboration (GVTC) called the deaths a “big loss for the species”.

advertisement

The four gorillas were believed to be part of the Hirwa family, which was made up of 17 members who migrated from Rwanda Volcanoes National Park to Ugandan Mgahinga National Park on August 28, 2019. Fortunately, the 13 surviving family members were later found alive and well.

After her death, the GVTC led a team led by the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and Gorilla Doctors to investigate the cause of death Blitz.

Andrew Seguya, managing director of the GVTC, told the BBC: “It was very sad. The potential of the three women to contribute to the population was immense. “

The GVTC added in a statement: “Confirmation of the cause of death will be issued after a histopathological laboratory examination of the samples taken, which is expected to take 2-3 weeks.”

The Hirwa family belongs to a number of gorilla groups in the Virunga massif ecosystem, which are made up of the Volcanoes National Park in Rwanda, the Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Mgahinga Gorilla National Park in Uganda.

While the death of the four gorillas is a major blow, the species had already been removed from the list of “endangered species” in 2018 after intensive conservation efforts.

u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “fb-post ” data-href = “https://www.facebook.com/lifeofdad/posts/10157821336826427 ” data-width = “500 ” > n u003cblockquote cite = “https: //www.facebook.com/lifeofdad/posts/10157821336826427 ” class = “fb-xfbml-parse-ignore “> n u003cp> “That tells me mine Daughter This morning she is supposed to dress up as her favorite superhero for school, and I started… Posted by href https://www.facebook.com/lifeofdad/ “target =” _ blank “rel =” nofollow “> Life of Dad on “https://www.facebook.com/lifeofdad/posts/10157821336826427” target = “_ blank” rel = “nofollow”> Friday, February 7, 2020 u003c / a u003c / p u003c / blockquote n Aubrey’s birth mother may not be around, but the 11-year-old family consists of her father, stepmother Jessica, and stepsister Bella, 16, which Brian calls called “beautiful, mixed family”. Brian added: u003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003cblockquote> u003cp> We are a great family. And we are known for dressing up and being silly. So it was a matter of course for Aubrey too. We all dress in fancy holiday fashions. And I emulated movie characters when I visited places like Alan from The Hangover while I was in Las Vegas and Rocky Balboa while I was visiting Philadelphia. An example of a touching father-daughter relationship is between u003ca href = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/viral/single-father-and-baby-daughter-wore-matching-tutus-for-heart- Melting Photoshoot /” target = “_ blank” rel = “noopener noreferrer “> Casey Fields and his one year old Lyla. u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “media-credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 963px”> “size-full wp-image-757161” src = “https://www.unilad.co. uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Photo-shoot.png “alt = ” Single father and little daughter wore matching tutu for a heartbreaking photo shoot “width = ” 953 “height = ” 572 ” srcset = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Photo-shoot.png 953w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Photo-shoot-702×421.png 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Photo-shoot-524×315.png 524w, https: // www. unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020 /02/Photo-shoot-414×248.png 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Photo-shoot -828×497.png 828w, https: //www.unilad .co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Photo-shoot-583×350.png 583w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px ” /> u003cspan class = “media -credit “> Jenn Floyd Photography u003 c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> Although Casey describes himself as a “male man”, he still dressed up for a photo shoot with his little daughter in a bright pink tutu that they will both cherish forever. u003c / p> n u003cp> If you ask me, both Brian and Casey seem to be dads and make their daughters smile. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cem> If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via story@unilad.com u003c / em> u003c / p> n n ” , “publishedAt”: “2020-02-08T17: 30: 47”, “publishedAtUTC”: “2020-02-08T17: 30: 47Z”, “updatedAt”: “2020-02-08T17: 30: 47″, ” updat edAtUTC “:” 2020-02-08T17: 30: 47Z “,” author “: {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” $ Article: 757212.author “,” typename “:” Author “},” categories “: ({” type “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” Article: 757212.categories.0 “,” typename “:” Category “}) , “featuredImage”: “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/dad_daughter.jpg”, “featuredVideo”: null, “breaking”: null, “__typename”: ” Article “},” $ Article: 757212.author “: {” name “:” Niamh Shackleton “,” avatar “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/ Niamh -Shackleton.png “,” __ typename “:” Author “},” Article: 757212.categories.0 “: {” name “:” Life “,” slug “:” life “,” __ typename ” : “Category”}, “Article: 757215”: {“id”: “757215”, “staticLink”: “https://www.unilad.co.uk/animals/meerkat-pups-born-at-zoo- miami-for-the first time / “,” Title “:” Meerkat puppies that were born for the first time in the Miami Zoo “,” Summary “:” The first meerkat puppies of the Miami Zoo were recorded in the world. The zoo is no stranger to new life and is home to a variety of baby animals, from koalas to lion babies. However, the arrival of the meerkat puppies is a milestone for the zoo. According to Ron Magill, Zoo Miami Communications Director, it’s the first time “https://www.unilad.co.uk/animals/meerkat-pups-born-at-zoo-miami-for-the-irst-time” -ever / “title = ” Read more “> … u003c / a> u003c / p> n”, “body”: ” u003cdiv class = ” media-credit-container alignnone ” style = “width: 1210px”> “u003cimg class =” wp-image-757217 size-full “src =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/ Meerkat-Pups .jpg “alt = ” Meerkat puppies that were born for the first time in Miami Zoo “width = ” 1200 “height = ” 630 “srcset = ” https: //www.unilad. co .uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Meerkat-Pups.jpg 1200w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups-702×369.jpg 702w , https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups-524×275.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads / 2020/02 / Meerkat-Pups-414×217.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups-828×435.jpg 828w, https: // www .unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Meerkat-P ups-667×350.jpg 667w “sizes =” (max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” media-credit “> Zoo Miami u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> u003cstrong> Zoo Miami’s very first meerkat puppies were welcomed into the world. The zoo is no stranger to new life and is home to a large selection of baby animals, from koalas to lion cubs. However, the arrival of the meerkat puppies is a milestone for the zoo. According to Ron Magill, Zoo Miami Communications Director, it is the first time that meerkats have been born and raised in the South Miami-Dade facility. U003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “Media Credit Container Alignment ” style = “width: 778px “> u003cimg class = “size-full wp-image-757219″ src = ” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups-2.png “alt =” Meerkat Pups 2 “width =” 768 “height =” 1107 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups-2.png 768w, https: // www .unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020 / 02 / Meerkat-puppy-2-325×468.png 325w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/ Meerkat-puppy-2-243×350.png 243w, https: / /www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups-2-191×276.png 191w, https: // www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/ 02 / Meerkat-Pups-2-383×552.png 383w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px /> u003cspan cla ss = “media-credit “> Zoo Miami u003c / span> u003c / div > n u003cp> The eight year old Yam Yam gave birth to the two babies who have no name yet The 18th of January fr earlier this year, but they have only recently opened their eyes. Not only is their gender indefinite, their father is still unknown. Since her mother lives with three other male meerkats, one of them could be the father (Mamma Meerkat, am I right?). However, Magill added that the three males – Gizmo, Diego and Joe – Diego seem to be the most connected to the puppies. “He spends a lot of time with them. Diego seems to enjoy being with them, keeping them warm and protecting them. Anyone watching the mob for an extended period of time would think Diego was the mother, “he said to Miaminewtimes / news / meerkat-cam-at-zoo-miami-shows-pups-in-real-time-11485519″ target = ” _ blank “rel =” noopener noreferrer nofollow “>” Miami New Times “. n u003cdiv class = ” Alignment of a media credit container “style = ” width: 778px “> u003cimg class = ” size-full wp- image-757221 “src = ” https: // www .unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Meerkat-Pups-3.png “alt =” Meerkat Pups 3 “width =” 768 “height =” 518 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups-3.png 768w, https://www.unilad.co. uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Meerkat-Pups-3-694×468.png 694w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups-3 -519×350.png 519w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups-3-409×276.png 409w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” media-credit ” > Zoo Miami u003c / sp an> u003c / div> n u003cp> The website of the zoo – where you can see live recordings of the puppies in action on the website u003ca href = “https: //www.zoomiami .org / animals # item = 429890 can see “target =” _ blank “rel =” noopener noreferrer nofollow “> MeerKam u003c / a> – says that they recently” explored the cave and are gradually moving further and further into the Moving Habitat “/ p> n u003cp> Hopefully the meerkats will have no worries for the rest of their days. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cem> If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via u003ca href = “mailto: story@unilad.com ” target = “_ blank “rel =” nofollow “> story@unilad.com u003c / a> u003c / em> u003c / p> n, publishedAt: 2020-02-08T17: 20: 04, publishedAtUTC: 2020-02-08T17 : 20: 04Z, updatedAt: 2020-02-08T17: 20: 04, “updatedAtUTC”: “2020-02-08T17: 20: 04Z”, “author”: {“type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “$ Article: 757215.author”, “typename”: “Author”}, “categories”: ({“type”: “id”, “generated”: true “,” id “:” Article: 757215.categories.0 “,” typename “:” Category “”}), “featuredImage”: “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups .jpg “,” featuredVideo “: null,” breaking “: null,” __typename “:” Article “},” $ Article: 757215.author “: {” name “:” Cameron Frew “,” avatar “:” https : //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads /2020/01/Cameron-Frew.png”,”__typename”:”Author”▶,”Article:757215.categories. 0 “: {” name “:” Animals “,” slug “:” animals “,” __ typename “:” Category “},” Article: 757197 “: {” id “:” 757197 “,” staticLink “:” https : //www.unilad.co.uk/life/manchester-man-who-claims-accident saw him with fear of heights on the highest water slide in Europe / “,” title “:” Manchester man who claims an accident has left him with fear of heights on the highest water slide in Europe “,” Summary “:” u003cp> A man who claimed to be left with a debilitating fear of heights after diving into a garden pond was later seen grinning like a child when he opened up Europe’s highest water slide rode. Ben Bardsley, of Stockport, Greater Manchester, filed an assault lawsuit against Warrington Koi and Aquatics in 2015 after an excavator knocked him out u003ca href = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/life/manchester-man -who-claims-accident-left-him-with-fear of heights-seen-on-Europe’s-highest-water slide / “title =” Read more “> … u003c / a> u003c / p> n”, “body”: ” u003cdiv class = ” media credit container orientation “style = ” width: 1210px “> u003cimg class = ” wp-image-757209 size-full “src =” https: / /www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Ben-Bardsley-Waterslide-Facebook.jpg “alt =” Manchester man who claims the accident left him with fear of height differences at the highest Europe’s water slide “width =” 1200 “height =” 630 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Ben -Bardsley-Waterslide-Facebook.jpg 1200w, https : //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Ben-Bardsley-Waterslide-Face book-702×369.jpg 702w, https: // www .unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Ben-Bardsley-Waterslide-F acebook-524×275.jpg 524w, https: //www.unilad .co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Ben-Bardsley-Waterslide-Facebook-414×217.jpg 414w, https: //www.unilad. co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Ben-Bardsley-Waterslide-Facebook-828×435.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Ben -Bardsley-Waterslide-Facebook-667×350.jpg 667w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” media credit “> Ben Bardsley / Facebook u003c / span> u003c / div > n u003cp> u003cstrong> A man who claimed to be left with a crippling fear of heights after diving into a garden pond was later seen grinning like a child when he rode Europe’s tallest water slide, Ben Bardsley from Stockport, Greater Manchester filed an assault lawsuit against Warrington Koi and Aquatics in 2015 after an excavator pushed him into a pond that was being built in his garden. U003c / p> n u003cp> The 38-year-old claimed he could not lift weights and I’m also afraid of heights. A video of him shooting down a 33-meter slide in Spain has shown, however, that his case was written off as ‘nonsense’. You can watch a video from Bardsley ride on the water slide below: u003c / strong u003c / p n u003ciframe width = “100% ” min-width = “560 ” height = “360 ” frameBorder = “0 ” class = “brightcove-iframe” src = “// www.unilad.co.uk/frames/brightcove-iframe.html? videoId = 6130797127001” Allow full-screen web kits for full-screen Mozall picture> u003c / iframe> n u003cp> Bardsley exposed his “fundamentally dishonest” claim when he posted a video launching the Verti-Go water slide in Benidorm, Spain, on his Facebook. Before jumping on the slide, he says, “There is no queue for obvious reasons.” When his case was heard before Manchester County Court on January 23, the recorder Richard Hartley QC said that anyone who was afraid of heights to ride the slide with such joy was ‘nonsense’ and thought he was guilty of basic dishonesty in relation to his claim. u003c / p> n u003cp> However, it wasn’t just his slip-ons that dropped the gym owner into the hot water. Bardsley claimed that the incident not only confronted him with fear of heights, but also with neck and back injuries, so that he could no longer lift weights. U003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “Medien-Credit-Container-Alignnone ” style = “width: 625px”> “cimg class =” size-full wp-image-757211 “src =” https: / /www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/ 02 / Ben-Bardsley-Waterslide-Bodybuilder.jpg “alt = ” Ben Bardsley Waterslide Bodybuilder “width = ” 615 “height = “346 ” srcset = “https://www.unilad.co .de / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Ben-Bardsley-Waterslide-Bodybuilder.jpg 615w, https://www.unilad.co .uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Ben-Bardsley- Waterslide-Bodybuilder-524×295.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Ben- Bardsley-Waterslide-Bodybuilder-414×233.jpg 414w “sizes = ” (max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” media credit “> Clyde & Co u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> Insurance company Aviva, which represents the pond supplier, was suspicious, and in an investigation, lawyers discovered a variety of social media posts that showed the Bod ybuilder lifts heavy weights – even on the day he did a medical exam and found the persistent symptoms prevented him from lifting-related activities n u003cp> u003cstrong> Damian Rourke, a law firm partner Clyde & Co said: It is important to understand that Aviva has never contested this. The applicant was not injured at all. Instead, the problem was that the applicant had exaggerated both the physical and psychological effects of his injuries to the extent that the entire lawsuit was to be dismissed. The applicant’s damages were estimated at around £ 4,500, and he lost everything because he tried to claim four to five times this amount. Bardsley has been sentenced to pay more than £ 14,000 in litigation costs> n u003cp> u003cem> If you have a story to tell, send it via h00 = ca “mailto: story@unilad.com “target = ” _ blank “rel = ” to UNILAD. nofollow “> story@unilad.com “: “2020-02-08T17: 12: 29”, “publishedAtUTC”: “2020” -02- 08T17: 12: 29Z “,” updatedAt “:” 2020-02-08T17: 12: 29 “,” updatedAtUTC “:” 2020-02-08T17: 12: 29Z “,” author “: {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” $ Article: 757197.author “,” typename “:” Author “},” categories “: ({” type “:” id “,” generated “: true, “id”: “Article: 757197.categories.0”, “typename”: “Category”}), “fe aturedImage”: “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/ 02 / Ben-Bardsley-Waterslide-Facebook.jpg “,” featuredVideo “: null,” breaking “: null,” __typename “:” Article “},” $ Article: 757197.author “: {” name “:” Cameron Frew “,” avatar “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/ 2020/01 / Cameron-Frew .png “,” __ typename “:” Author “},” Article: 757197.categories.0 “: {” name “:” Life “,” slug “:” life “,” __ typename “:” category “} }

advertisement