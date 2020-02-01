advertisement

A mother who almost died after contracting sepsis during her pregnancy congratulated the doctors who “went above and beyond” to save her.

Leanne Wilkins of Linton was pregnant with her second child when the doctors broke the water when she was late.

The 31-year-old woman suffered heavy bleeding and everyone was on deck to save her baby boy, Harley.

While undergoing treatment for an infection at Queen’s Hospital in Burton, Leanne was recovering from childbirth when she started to feel sick.

She said, “I remember telling the nurse that something was wrong because he was really cold.

“They sent him for a lumbar puncture (to extract the cerebrospinal fluid for analysis) and he had to go to a warm crib.

“They continued to take him to a neonatal intensive care unit and for five days he was treated for an infection.”

Linton’s mom, Leanne Wilkins, contracted sepsis during her pregnancy. She is pictured with her son Harley

(Image: Leanne Wilkins)

But Leanne was also starting to deteriorate and did not feel.

She said, “For three days, I fell asleep, even when people were visiting. I was completely out of it.

“My mother said that I kept saying nonsense. I asked for Calpol during work and I don’t even like Calpol. I just wasn’t myself.

“Then one night I got up and started to get seriously ill – it just kept going and I had no control.

“The doctors thought I had the disease and the diarrhea, so they isolated me.

“I also had another child at home who was 14 months old, so it was not nice to be away from everyone.”

Leanne – Harley’s mom, now six, and Reegan, seven – said she noticed something was wrong when a nurse spotted a rash on her stomach.

She said, “I could tell by the look on her face that it was something else.

“They gave me a CT scan and I had to have someone constantly sitting with me, looking at me.

“I was not afraid because I was not with that. I did not really know what was going on.

Leanne Wilkins and sons, Reegan and Harley

(Image: Leanne Wilkins)

“I saw so many doctors and I kept telling my mother” who are all these people? “.

“My mom worked in the hospital for 23 years and said they were among the most important doctors, but none of them knew what was wrong with me.”

Leanne was quickly diagnosed with sepsis, which she was told she contracted during pregnancy due to a bug on her placenta.

She said, “Everyone assumed I got an infection during the cesarean, but it wasn’t that – I already had it during the pregnancy.

“I had septicemia in the intestines and the uterus, but six years ago, the septicemia was not really a thing.

“At one point, I was put on oxygen because I couldn’t breathe.

“I had to have an operation and I exploded and swelled like the Michelin man, but I remember instantly feeling better after the operation.”

The experience had a lasting effect on Leanne, who later joined Burton’s Queen’s Hospital as a staff member and now works there as a phlebotomist.

She said: “The health assistants were exceptional. I couldn’t hold, feed or bathe my baby and I was very emotional, but they kept going back and forth to help me.

“I haven’t eaten for three solid weeks and the nurses have gone above and beyond. I’ll never forget them.”

Reegan and Harley pictured now

(Image: Leanne Wilkins)

Leanne was in the hospital 22 days and when she left, she and some of the staff had a “little cry” because Leanne “didn’t think she would come out of the doors”.

She said, “I can’t fault the way they looked after me. I stayed a week after the operation, but it took me over nine weeks to recover at home.

“I had to find out what happened when I got out of the hospital, but now the word sepsis is everywhere I look and there is a lot more awareness about it.

“The way I see it, if I hadn’t had the scan that morning and the heavy bleeding, my baby would have died.

“The hospital staff saved our lives and now that I work there, I can give something back and help others.

“I will be eternally grateful to the Burton team.”

