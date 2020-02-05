advertisement

“Uncut Gems” and “The Lighthouse” should have the highest profits. Other favorites are “Marriage Story” and “Hustlers”.

This year the Independent Spirit Awards are really indie. A24 dominates the field with 18 nominations for the Spirit Award in five films (“The Lighthouse”, “Waves”, “The Farewell”, “Uncut Gems” and “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”). From this group only “The Lighthouse” received an Oscar for the best camera.

This means that several high-profile candidates who have not received Oscar nominations receive strong votes for Spirit. “The Lighthouse” and “Uncut Gems” each have five nominations, making Robert Pattinson, Willem Dafoe and Adam Sandler strong candidates. In the run of the supporting actress, Jennifer Lopez does not win the spirit for the Oscar-displaced “Hustlers”, who are fresh from their Super Bowl triumph.

“Uncut Gems” receives Netflix’s Best Picture Oscar nomination “Marriage Story” for “Best Feature”, which has already won the Robert Altman Ensemble Award for Noah Baumbach’s high-performance cast (and thus did not qualify for actor nominations) had received. For this reason, the film has only three nominations and could lose the best result against the popular thriller by the Safdie brothers.

On the other hand, “Marriage Story” could win feature film and screenplay, and the Safdies could take the director home for whom Baumbach is not nominated – unless the voters give one to Robert Eggers for “The Lighthouse” or Alma Har’el for Amazon’s “Honey Boy”.

Renee Zellweger is one of the nominees for the best actress for the Oscar race. While the Oscars traditionally favored white male candidates, this was a year for the Spirits when the 50-member nomination committee favored the outsider. According to Film Independent, 45 percent of the nominees for director and screenwriter Spirit are women and 30 percent are color people.

Last year “If Beale Street Could Talk” won the title of “Best Feature Film” and Regina King, the winner of the best supporting actress, won the Oscar the next day. The year before, “Get Out” was recognized as the best feature film, and screenwriter and director Jordan Peele won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

The predictions for the Film Independent Spirit Awards 2020 are listed below. Around 7,000 film-independent members voted for the Spirit Awards, which will be presented on February 8th.

Wilson Webb / Netflix / Kobal / Shutterstock

best picture

Will win: “Marriage story”

Spoiler: “Uncut Gemstones”

Best director

Will win: Josh and Benny Safdie (“Uncut Gems”)

Spoiler: Alma Har’el (“Honey Boy”)

Best male lead

Will win: Adam Sandler (“Uncut Gemstones”)

Spoiler: Robert Pattinson (“The Lighthouse”)

Will win: Renée Zellweger (“Judy”)

Spoiler: Alfre Woodard (“Grace”)

Best supportive man

Will win: Willem Dafoe (“The Lighthouse”)

Spoiler: Shia LaBeouf (“Honey Boy”)

STX

Best supportive woman

Will win: Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”)

Spoiler: Zhao Shuzhen (“The Farewell”)

Best screenplay

Will win: Noah Baumbach (“Marriage History”)

Spoiler: Josh and Benny Safdie (“Uncut Gems”)

Best first feature

Will win: Olivia Wilde (“Booksmart”)

Spoiler: Joe Talbot (“The Last Black Man in San Francisco”)

Best first screenplay

Will win: James Montague, Craig W. Sanger

Spoiler: Fredrica Bailey, Stefon Bristol (“I’ll see you yesterday”)

Netflix

Best documentary

Will win: “American factory”

Spoiler: “Honey Country”

Best international film

Will win: Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”)

Spoiler: Celine Sciamma (“Portrait of a Burning Lady”)

Best camera

Will win: Jarin Blaschke (“The Lighthouse”)

Spoiler: Natasha Braier (“Honey Boy”)

Best processing

Will win: Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie (“Uncut Gems”)

Spoiler: Louise Ford (“The Lighthouse”)

Cassavetes Award (film under $ 500,000)

Will win: “Burning Cane”

Spoiler: “Cole Well”

