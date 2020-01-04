advertisement

The annual NHL Winter Classic outdoor game for the New Year took place this year in an unusual location. the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, where the host stars competed against the Nashville Predators. However, this did not lead to great evaluation success. Austin Karp of the Sports Business Journal said on Friday that the game (which started broadcasting at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday) attracted the lowest audience ever for a winter classic.

Predators stars have been least seen by NHL Winter Classic (1.97 million viewers). Previous low was 2.43 million for Rangers-Sabers in 2018. Fierce competition from the strong Bama-Michigan Citrus Bowl on ABC (which attracted 14 million viewers).

The Citrus Bowl is certainly a remarkable competition as it has been ABC’s most watched postseason game since the 2010 national championship. However, this was not the only factor. As Paulsen writes at Sports Media Watch, fewer viewers saw college football (including the Citrus Bowl at ABC and the Minnesota-Auburn Outback Bowl at ESPN) than last year (with a Mississippi) State-Iowa Outback Bowl matchup on ESPN2 , an LSU-UCF Fiesta Bowl Matchup on ESPN and a Kentucky-Penn State Citrus Bowl Matchup on ABC):

NHL Winter Classic’s Predators stars on Wednesday reached an average of 1.15 and 1.96 million viewers on NBC. This was the lowest rating and viewership in the game’s history (as of 2008).

Stars’ profits decreased 29% year-over-year and 33% year-over-year (Bruins-Blackhawks: 1.6, 2.95 million) and 19% and 21%, respectively, from previous 2018 lows (Rangers – Sabers: 1.4, 2.48 million)). Including streaming, the average game value was 1.97 million.

It should be noted that the game started 40 minutes later than usual at 2 p.m. ET. NBC’s ratings were measured from 1 p.m., which means that the numbers include one hour of pregame coverage.

While the competing Citrus Bowl grew 82% to ABC (at 14.00M) and the Outback Bowl by 22% to ESPN (at 3.99M), college football competition was actually less than last year when there were three competing games gave. The combined audience of 17.99 million surpassed the 19.44 million mark last year for the Citrus, Outback and Fiesta Bowl games.

This expanded pre-game reporting likely played a role in Winter Classic’s lower overall rating, as it caused some people to flip away to play college football, or not turn on until the puck actually fell. And the teams involved may not have helped either. According to a Sports Business Journal analysis of local US team ratings last year, Dallas fell the third largest local rating drop for its Fox Sports Southwest programs (28 percent to an average of 0.5, still above the lowest) five teams). but not much), while data was not available for Nashville. (Nashville did well at the national level in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final.)

However, the teams involved are not everything. The previous Winter Classic with the lowest rating came in 2018 with the Buffalo Sabers (which often lead the local ratings, albeit in a small market where one rating point doesn’t count as many viewers) and the New York Rangers (which play in the US) ) largest US market and have generally given good ratings). And there were also some arguments that the league over-emphasized certain teams in the Winter Classic, especially the Chicago Blackhawks (four times) and Boston Bruins (three times); A lower number of spectators this year for a few less prominent teams could still contribute to promotion to the league as a whole. And both local markets picked up pretty well, with Nashville posting a 5.1 and Dallas a 4.3. In addition, a lower number of viewers is not that bad if you consider the expanded coverage before the game. this made for a longer “show” that enabled more ad sales.

The larger discussion is about the trend towards the Winter Classic. The game has generally attracted fewer and fewer viewers in recent years, although Bruins-Blackhawks had seen an upward trend at Notre Dame last year. And the 1.96 million viewers this year account for only 44.5 percent of the 4.4 million that the game recorded in 2014 and 56.5 percent of the 3.47 million that it recorded in 2015. However, 1.96 million viewers are still a remarkable number, and they’re far better than any other regular season NHL content; Paulsen notes that this number has surpassed every number in the regular NHL season since the beginning of the 2013 season with Lockout. So that’s probably still worth it for the NHL and NBC, even if the numbers are far below what they were in some places.

