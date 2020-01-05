advertisement

Notes on predators, sabers, penguins, bruins and senators

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun.: Nashville Predators GM David Poile has been trying to trade with Kyle Turris for a year. Coach Peter Laviolette could eventually take the fall, but Poile said that currently doesn’t seem to be an option. Former New Jersey Devils coach John Hynes could be a top candidate if he decides to switch behind the bench.

The Buffalo Sabers traded with defender Marco Scandella and were able to move defenders Zach Bogosian and / or Evan Rodrigues. Sabers GM Jason Botterill may feel the heat when they’re outside the playoffs again. You could try to bring more depth to the front.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are unlikely to face RFA goalkeeper Matt Murray this season. He earned $ 3.75 million this year and is an arbiter. You may need to monitor this situation in the off-season.

The Boston Bruins are believed to have spoken to the New York Rangers about Chris Kreider. The Rangers are still deciding whether to move chalkers or not.

The Ottawa senators, for whom the UFA center Jean-Gabriel Pageau is pending, will attract the interest of many teams if they decide to make it available. Senators are expected to speak to him about an extension before making a decision. The penguins, Bruins, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche would be among the teams.

The flames seek help with the scoring.

Los Angeles Kings striker Tyler Toffoli will get interested before the end of the trading period.

Flames that are not really interested in rents

Sportsnet: The Calgary Flames have a $ 4.8 million salary cap after Michael Frolik rose to the Buffalo Sabers. If the Flames add someone, they will look for players who have a term.

“As far as I know, they are not really interested in renting,” said Elliotte Friedman during the Headlines segment of the Hockey Night in Canada on Saturday. “They prefer someone with a term, that’s their preference when trying to add someone.”

Friedman adds that depending on the position in which the Flames feel better positioned, Elias Lindholm can better decide which position they want to improve.

“If he’s a center, they’re looking for right wings,” said Friedman. “I think if he returns to the right wing, they’ll consider some other options they can possibly do.”

