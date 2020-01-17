advertisement

The Year of the Mouse begins January 25 and the Cloverdale Blood Church is hosting a Lunar New Year festival to mark the occasion.

“We wanted to share a little Chinese culture with the Cloverdale community,” event organizer Mable Ho said.

advertisement

“Fr. Paul Chu, our pastor, is Chinese and he wanted to share the joy and happiness of Chinese New Year with everyone.”

Ho said Chu’s idea after starting a festival in Cloverdale was inspired by his desire to gather people from all different cultures within the community.

“The festival will highlight Chinese culture and act as a friendly event to strengthen ties between the Chinese community and the rest of the community.”

Ho said the church is inviting people to stop by Jan. 25 from 1: 30-6 p.m. She said the carnival will begin with a traditional lion dance at exactly 1:30 p.m. She added the lion they will use for the dance is new and has never been used in a dance before.

Stage performances will follow at 2 p.m. and continue throughout the day.

“We will have food, white carrot cake, Hong Kong-style tea and other typical Chinese dishes.”

The celebration will also feature performances from the Cloverdale Catholic School Choir. There will be calligraphy stations, lantern riddles, karaoke, and interactive games. Traditional souvenirs and decorations will also be on sale.

“We will also have four lucky draw races all day.” Ho said festival attendees will be able to buy lucky draw tickets for a chance to win some high value prizes.

Mice are the first sign in Chinese zodiacs. Ho said in Chinese culture, the rat symbolizes wealth, success, fertility and abundance.

For more information, visit pbparish.ca. Admission is free.

Precious Blood Church is located at 17475 59th Ave., Surrey.

editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement