Some pre-planned operations in Leicester hospitals have been canceled due to “unprecedented demand”.

Hospital staff called patients this week to let them know their procedures should be canceled, a patient telling her that she was told that only emergency operations and cancer surgery were done in hospitals from Leicester.

The patient, who did not want to be named, said, “I was going to have maxillofacial surgery next week and received the call Tuesday to say it would not happen.

LRI was affected by a power outage the day Stan was rushed to A&E

(Image: PA)

“It won’t kill me and yes, it’s embarrassing, but I couldn’t help but think of the other patients who have received the same call and who have something more serious to deal with.”

“I’ve been waiting for the appointment for about nine months, it’s frustrating because you prepare for it, book time off, make all the necessary arrangements.

“It’s just an outpatient question, but they said they should have beds for complications and I understand that.”

The woman, in her thirties, said she had not received a new date yet and when asked when it could be, staff could not tell her.

She said, “It just shows the pressure the hospital is under. The cancellation of operations this month and I have most likely been told that the same thing will happen in February also means that they will be late for the year before they even start.

“It happens every year, something should be done.

“Of course I’m not saying I want my surgery done before someone in A&E whose leg could fall, I understand and sympathize with the reasons, but the system should be able to deal with operations that have been planned. can’t he not reserve people. “

Rebecca Brown, Director of Operations at Leicester Hospitals, said: “The pressure felt in our hospitals this winter has been significant, driven by an increase in the number of people admitted for frailty and respiratory illnesses that require immediate attention.

“In light of these challenges, we are examining procedures in all specialties to see if some can be safely delayed so that members of our community with the greatest clinical needs can access the care they need this day.” winter.

“We do not take these decisions lightly and we apologize to our patients who have had their procedures delayed.”

What is happening in Leicester hospitals

At a hospital board of trustees earlier this month, Leicester hospital chief executive John Adler revealed that staff from the general hospital were on duty to perform additional duty for help the LRI cope with the influx of winter patients.

Before Christmas, an area to “unload” patients arriving by ambulance has been set up so that patients do not have to stay behind the ambulances.

Adler said the pod, as it is called, works well and helps free up ambulances to answer 999 calls as planned.

He said: “The staff come from the general to help the staff of an additional service, we must thank them and recognize that as a result elective activity is postponed.

“The main problem we have now is the staff, we have the physical capacity to open additional services, but we don’t necessarily have the staff to manage them. This is something we are looking at.”

