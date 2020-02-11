advertisement

It’s pretty crazy to think that an old video game we’ve played a million times is one of the most anticipated games of the season, but that’s how good Resident Evil 3 was. Soon we can relive the magic when the remake is released on April 3. You know there is no chance that you will pass on this game, so why not pre-order it now while it is being discounted at Amazon? Preorders for hot games almost never get decent discounts, so this is a rare opportunity that you should definitely not miss. You only pay $ 49.94 instead of $ 60 for the PlayStation 4 version or for the Xbox One version, but only if you hurry up because this deal won’t last long!

Here is the scoop of the product page:

A fan favorite Reborn – this highly requested title modernizes a classic favorite 20 years after the release of the original game.

Up Close and Personal – An over-shouldered camera and modernized control schedule update the 1999 survival horror classic and draw players into every blood-curdling encounter and horrifying fear as they navigate through the ruins of the raccoon city.

Experience a different perspective on the nightmarish outburst of the once bustling city due to the TV virus, a biological weapon developed by Umbrella Corporation. Jill’s struggle for survival takes her out of the outbreak and overlaps with the events in Resident Evil 2.

Overcome hair-raising encounters in a battle for survival that dissolves the intensity of the genre-defining horror game. Nail-biting exploration complements the moving puzzle solution that fans love.

Including Resident Evil resistance – this online asymmetrical 4-to-1 multiplayer experience offers both cooperative and competitive gameplay, where players can create their own survival horror experience in the Resident Evil universe.

Image source: Capcom

.

