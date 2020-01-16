advertisement

Although good rains were not predicted until March, the sky has opened and it is raining in Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland … and bringing water to areas that have suffered the worst drought in years.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has issued a severe thunderstorm warning with heavy rains, damaging winds, and large hailstones that are believed to hit parts of New South Wales (though not the Greater Sydney area). A similar severe thunderstorm warning for Victoria has been reduced in the last hour.

Despite the welcome relief for the fire brigade, the BOM warns that in devastated areas, the rain can drain away ash, earth, fallen trees and stones that have accumulated during the fires. There is also an increased likelihood that more damaged trees will fall … and the downpour could trigger landslides and flash floods, according to ABC. The Australian government also installs cantilevers around the Warragamba Dam to prevent dirt, mud and ash from contaminating the water.

The heavy rainfall northwest of Sydney is known as the “rain bomb” – although sporadic, it is heavy and is expected to bring over 100 mm of rain to the region over four days.

The current rain, although highly celebrated, is unlikely to be enough to replenish the dams or break droughts. It won’t help put out all the fires either, BUT it brings hope to desperate times, elevates the mood, and will surely ease the burden for firefighters who have been fighting the flames for months.

Australians and their friends around the world – from all denominations – have held global events to pray for rain in recent weeks.

VIDEOS – Australia welcomes rains

