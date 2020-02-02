advertisement

At the center of Doctor Who, Season 12, Episode 6 on BBC One, there were a number of strange phenomena tonight that spanned the entire episode. Think of birds that show unusual behavior patterns or a body that turns into a kind of stone-like substance before it dissolves completely. There was a crazy series of events here, and in the end we were still amazed at many things.

The biggest? What was going on here The companions were divided as they tried to find answers, but more and more questions came up around the world.

For more Doctor Who news in video form, Be sure to read the latest information at the end of this article!

We expected this episode to be one of the strangest of the season, and we’re not entirely sure if we saw it coming. “Praxeus”, the episode’s title, also happened to be the name of a spreading alien virus that is rooted in plastic found in birds. They were able to spread the disease around the world, and the challenge for the doctor was to find the source. She learned that there was a source at the bottom of the Indian Ocean that was surrounded by plastic.

Do we think this episode will be a viewer favorite on the Internet? Probably not. We know that a lot of people don’t like episodes that are a little more message-based, and the parallels between this and “Orphan 55” are clear. Both had a lot to do with the environmental message and both had characters that had to do with some things. This time it was married, Jake and Adam. It also happens that there was another twist when someone traveled from another planet to another world to find the cure. It was a danger to destroy a culture to save its own.

Basically, “Praxeus” was the story of a failed plastic experiment.

