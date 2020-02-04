advertisement

MSK Prasad may not have had much impact as a member of the Indian team – he only completed six tests and 17 ODIs between 1999 and 2000. As chairman of the BCCI senior selection committee, he was even criticized as someone who runs a lightweight selection field.

But the 44-year-old has left one of the longest traces in his four-year term – three years as chairman. In an exclusive interview with Sportstar, he spoke about his commitment, the challenges and related topics.

How do you see your time on the selection committee?

We made sure that there was a backup for every key member in the team. The best thing is that they show off their skills. The top players are always up to date because the backups are ready to take the lead. Look at Mayank Agarwal. He’s been a different cricketer for the past five or six months. And see how Prithvi Shaw got a century when he got a chance. We are therefore proud of the preparation process for young talents or what you describe as the strength of the bank.

How was that possible?

The shadow tours, one month before the senior tours, are the key to our central idea of ​​building up the reserve strength. The idea is that if there is a need for lack of shape or injury, we choose players like we did for Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal on these tours.

Who is involved?

All executives from India-A, the Indian senior team and the NCA are involved in this planning of player succession. We identified a pool of 25 to 30 players and looked after them. In addition to India-A, we also selected 60 to 70 players from domestic cricket. We are watching them. This is how we could have support if Ravichandran Ashwin was injured. Now Krishnappa Gowtham and Jalaj Saxena are in the wings. Who is the next question?

How does the process work?

Players have been identified over the past two years based on the consistency of major national events. They then receive the India-A platform to demonstrate their skills.

Do you feel like you have been successful?

Yes, no department has to worry about it in the next six to eight years. At first it was Ashwin and Jadeja. Well, Kuldeep and Chahal. Then Gowtham and Washington Sundar together with Rahul Chahar, Mayank Markande, Shahbaz Nadeem. There are ready answers to the question of who’s next?

Any focus?

After Murali Vijay we needed a solid start. And we promoted Rohit Sharma. KL (Rahul) is waiting like Mayank (Agarwal). So we have about six openers ready. And this year we found a wonderful talent from Karnataka in Devdutt Padikkal.

Does this policy affect senior citizens’ performance due to uncertainty?

Uncertainty will always be due to formlessness or an injury. Well, if we have that strength, it is, in a way, a challenge and motivation for the elderly to keep improving and developing. But there will always be insecurity if someone does not appear. Print is the name of the game. You have to take it and keep going. And there is a lot of pressure in Indian cricket at different levels. That is why the reserve players can handle it so well when they join the Indian team.

Plans for separate teams for all three formats?

No. The main players in all three countries are identified and retained. For this reason, we perform workload management. The goals indicate how much effort each player should invest. They are also monitored for peak values ​​both mentally and physically.

Does that mean limiting the number of caps for them?

No. When it comes to the Indian team, it is more important to win for the country. Wherever we feel these fringe players have a chance, we’ll give them a chance if the seniors want a break.

Who critically reviews these key players?

The workload database is always available. A table is created for each player. We all sit together and make a decision about a particular player. For example, Umesh Yadav was asked to miss the ranji opener to avoid too much work.

What about the status of an injured player?

An injured player on the comeback is preferred if he performed well before the break. Well, if someone else comes in and does it very well, they definitely have a better chance. So you have to wait. Depending on the individual case, a judgment must be made.

What help are the shadow tours?

As I said, these help build bank strength. When we get back to Mayank, see how he played in the Melbourne test. He showed the composure of someone who has played 40 tests. This was because we prepared players like him on these shadow tours under similar conditions. If you remember, we preferred a schedule under the hot conditions in southern New Zealand before this test. So he was there and was a ready-made replacement for the Australian challenge.

Your thoughts on Jasprit Bumrah?

Even though he was resting, he trained so that when he came back into the squad, he wasn’t rusty. He was ready for ball one.

What were the biggest disappointments?

Personally, the disappointments were the South Africa and England tours. Although the boys played well, the end result was not satisfactory. Or we can say that our team was able to perform much better. As for the 2019 World Cup, we played like champions, but for this one day in the semi-finals.

How do the selectors share their workload?

We travel through the country alternately, one of us is always in the Indian senior team. We also work in sync with the BCCI referees who give us detailed information on performance under certain conditions.

Is your panel considered lightweight without the command to express your views emphatically?

It’s about gaining the trust of the heavyweights. I keep saying that it doesn’t matter how many matches you played before you became a selector. It depends on how good you are in management. I am a management student. The team management should trust us. There used to be public spats in the selection. But never in our term. Well, it’s good to have disagreements. Due to our management skills, the change of teams or players went very smoothly.

How open was the Indian team’s think tank to your views?

Whenever you have an impartial and open discussion with the team management, you gain confidence. We come out with names they feel comfortable with because they are based on performances, with a thorough process behind them. Some unknown faces had previously appeared. This never happened during our tenure. Every player is cared for in a systematic way, like Shreyas Iyer has been with India-A for two years. And check out Navdeep Saini, a raw pacemaker from Delhi. We selected him for the Board President’s XI team. And he’s doing very well now.

Prasad in conversation with head coach Ravi Shastri, skipper Virat Kohli and vice captain Rohit Sharma at the World Cup last year. – AP

What do you think about M. S. Dhoni?

As far as we’re concerned, we support young people and give them so many opportunities to settle down and play for a long time. Mahi will make a decision for himself. As a panel member, if I leave my professional duties aside, I am a Dhoni fan as big as anyone else. He has achieved everything under the sun and won two World Cups, the Champions Trophy, the No. 1 status in tests. Nobody can question that. He’ll take a call about his career. As selectors, it is our duty to identify the next generation of players and continue to give them opportunities.

MSK Prasad with MS Dhoni. – PTI

What is the schedule of the selectors?

We travel an average of 240 to 260 days a year. I consider it an honor. Our family also recognizes this.

Did you ever think that you would lead the selection panel?

I always thought I could be a selector but never the chair of the panel (laughs). What I’ve covered in BCCI so far is not even 10 percent of what I did in Andhra. There is a system for everything in the BCCI. In Andhra we had to found academies and bring different people together. All we can do in BCCI is to add a few more dimensions that are successful. And we are proud of the number of success stories in the Indian team as most of us have been cared for in the past two or three years. That is what makes us very happy.

Your thoughts on Ambati Rayudu?

I felt serious for Rayudu. I can say that clearly. It was a very difficult thing. Our committee was always of the opinion that it should be on the radar of the test selection after the 2016 Zimbabwe tour. And I talked to him about why he wasn’t focusing on test cricket. If you remember, based on IPL performance, we chose it for ODIs that may not look appropriate for many. Then we focused on his fitness at NCA for a month and helped him there. He delivered to a certain extent. Unfortunately, I am also hurt about what happened to him (apparently in relation to the 2019 World Cup selection when Rayudu was ignored) when I played with him. I’m sorry.

The Karun Nair case …

Regarding Karun, it was a missed opportunity after the triple century friendly against England. This year, too, he didn’t do much at Vijay Hazare and Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournaments. It was either a very high score or a series of bad scores that followed. Check out Shubman’s or Vihari’s consistency. At least you should appear. Everyone’s talking about Karun’s triple, but what after? I wish Karun that he is doing well in Ranji to celebrate a comeback.

Tell us about the Indian fast bowling attack …

This attack by Shami, Bumrah and Ishant is, in my opinion, the greatest ever. It is even better than the famous West Indian line-up. And this is possible due to workload management, because you have the strength to take this freedom.

How good is the GPS system for performance tracking and analysis?

It applies to everyone in the BCCI contract system. Even training plans suggest their workload. For example, Kohli runs 17 km with a good stroke in the middle. All foreign teams do that too. Physios monitor the workload. I have to say Shankar Basu who introduced this was a phenomenal trainer.

How is our offspring?

Gill can certainly play in all three formats. He has maturity beyond his age. He has plenty of time to play punches, a graceful player who never waver. Like Virat, Rahul or Rohit. It is a future perspective. A good season and he will be a different player. He is also an opener and player for all formats like Prithvi Shaw.

How good is Shreyas Iyer?

In tests we have Vihari and Shreyas for ODIs. Shreyas is fine.

A few words about Rohit Sharma …

Well, Rohit is now an all-format player. His transformation is breathtaking. We know his incredible talent in white ball cricket with these double centuries. And in the last four to five months as a test opener, he has shown his class. I wish he had a good away streak. That should change his attitude.

