Para badminton player Pramod Bhagat was named Parasports Athlete of the Year at the Sportstar Aces Awards on Monday. Bhagat defeated the para-spear athletes Sandeep Chaudhary and Sundar Singh Gurjar.

Bhagat, affected by polio since childhood, underwent an excellent run in 2019. He is India’s No. 1 para-badminton player for men and was nominated for the para-badminton player of the year by the World Badminton Association.

After receiving the award, he said, “I want to thank Sportstar first. I used to see most of the people in this room on TV and now I see a lot of stars personally. Many thanks to my sponsors, GoSports, who helped me to have.” They played an important role in my sports trip. I also want to thank my family and friends. “

The 31-year-old won the SL3 single and the SL3-4 double at the BWF World Championships in Switzerland. He won two gold and one bronze medal at the national para badminton championships.

Bhagat started the year with a triple haul at the IWAS World Games and won gold in single and mixed double events and silver in doubles. In 2019 he won 21 medals, including 11 gold medals, at international tournaments.

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar, chess ace Vishwanathan Anand, chairman of Hindu Publishing Group N. Ram, former Indian hockey captain MM Somaya, Olympic shooter Anjali Bhagwat and Olympic shuttle Aparna Popat selected the deserved winners in categories where young athletes, teams, coaches and athletes took part in parathletes.

The awards are intended to create a medium for the exchange of knowledge and vision, by uniting all players in Indian sport under one roof.

