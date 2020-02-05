advertisement

A swimmer went into action to start resuscitating an old man whose heart stopped at the bottom of a Burton swimming pool.

It was previously revealed that rapid rescuers and two swimmers had dragged the 89-year-old man to safety at Meadowside Leisure Center.

advertisement

And now it has been revealed that one of the swimmers had actually started CPR on the man while the supervisor was using defibrillator pads to restart his heart.

Daniel Mclean, General Manager of the Meadowside Leisure Center, said: “A member of the public who has proven to be trained in first aid started CPR and did a continuous cycle while the service manager attached defibrillator pads to the man.

“We cannot congratulate enough those involved for acting so quickly on their instincts and saving the life of this man.”

Two ambulances were later dispatched to the scene, and an air ambulance landed on Bargates, near High Street.

The swimming pool was closed for 20 minutes following the incident.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

The man collapsed in the morning of Friday, January 31.

He was then taken to the Royal Derby Hospital.

It had previously been revealed that paramedics from the West Midlands Ambulance Service were on the scene because someone had suffered a “medical incident” inside the premises.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 10:30 a.m., and the air ambulance landed a few minutes later, a source said.

A police car was also seen at the scene and the police said they had helped paramedics.

Do you know who are the heroes who saved man? Contact us by e-mail helen.kreft@reachplc.com or by phone on 01283 245032

.

advertisement