Prague risks annoying Russia by renaming the town square after the murdered Putin critic

Officials in Prague have proposed changing the name of a city square in honor of a murdered, well-known political critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Major political figure Boris Nemtsov, who was a violent opponent of President Putin, was killed. He was shot in the back several times on February 27, 2015 in Moscow, Russia.

Mr. Nemstov had a political career in the late 1990s and was Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister in 1998.

The town square, currently called Pod Kaštany Náměstí, is in the immediate vicinity of the Russian embassy, ​​with the move being advertised as a political jibe.

Parish leaders from the Czech capital will hold a ceremony on the fifth anniversary of his murder on February 27, 2020, while Prague’s major Zdeněk Hřib welcomed the name change.

Russian officials are expected not to rate this political move by Czech officials positively as the two countries have had a verified historical past.