advertisement

The young Indian grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa beat the former world champion Veselin Topalov in the sixth round of the 18th Gibraltar Chess Festival and celebrated his fifth consecutive victory here.

The 14-year-old Chennai boy only needed 33 trains to get him over the Bulgarian. He started with a defeat against compatriot P. V. Nandhidhaa, but has been on the road to success ever since.

Praggnanandhaa, who recently won the world championship under 18, said: “It was very difficult to prepare against him.”

advertisement

With six other players, he is in second place with five points and will face Chinese GM Wang Hao in round seven.

Seventeen-year-old Russian GM Andrey Esipenko took the lead with 5.5 points after defeating Georgian Ivan Cheparinov with black stones.

The Russian player would be unpaired in round seven when he decided to say goodbye.

A number of players, including Indians – B Adhiban, K Sasikiran, Shardul Gagare, Karthikeyan Murali, last year’s runner-up here, SL Narayanan, came third with 4.5 points.

Adhiban defeated Gabriel Flom while D Gukesh, the second youngest grandmaster in the world, defeated Martin Percivaldi and scored four points.

Karthikeyan Murali against Qi B Chen and Gagare against the Frenchman Maxime Lagarde were also victorious.

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov’s moderate run continued when he remained undecided against Indian GM Aryan Chopra. He is now on four points.

Second-placed Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave defeated Fernando Peralta to claim his third tournament win and improve his record to 4.5 points.

Swedish women’s legend Pia Cramling, a former number 1 in the world, pulled 30 moves against Ukrainian Vassily Ivanchuk.

Important results after round six: Andrey Esipenko (5.5) defeated Ivan Cheparinov (4.5); R Praggnanandhaa (5) defeated Veselin Topalov (4); B Adhiban (4.5) beat Gabriel Flom (3.5); D Gukesh (4) beat Martin Percivaldi (3).

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (4) drew Aryan Chopra (4); SL Narayanan (4.5) moved Daniil Yuffa (4.5); Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (4.5) defeated Fernando Peralta (3.5); Shardul Gagare (4.5) defeated Maxime Lagarde (3.5).

advertisement