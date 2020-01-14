advertisement

The chess wonder R. Praggnanandhaa and the cyclist Esow Alben were awarded the Young Athlete of the Year at the Sportstar Aces Awards on Monday. Cricket players Atharva Ankolekar and Shuttler Lakshya Sen were the other nominees.

Praggnanandhaa won the Xtracon Chess Open in Helsingor, Denmark, as the 21st seed in July. In October he won the Junior World Championships in Mumbai.

Praggnanandhaas Trainer R.B. Ramesh received the award on his behalf.

He said: “It is an honor to receive this award on behalf of my student Pragnanandhaa. He is only fourteen years old, but he is already a chess veteran in the strict sense. It can be said with certainty that we have a potential future in Prague World Champion for India. Thank you very much Sportstar for recognizing him. ”

The grandmaster became the youngest Indian (14 years, three months and 24 days) and the second youngest in the world to exceed the ELO live rating of 2600 when he won his seventh game at the London Chess Classic FIDE Open against GM Jules Mourssard from France in December. He also won the FIDE Open category at the London Chess Classic in December.

Esow Alben won three gold medals at the Asian Championship 2019 in Indonesia – in the team sprint with an Asian record, in the individual sprint and in the Keirin.

Upon receiving the award, he said, “I am very happy to have been nominated for this award. I would like to thank The Hindu and Sportstar for this award. I would also like to thank my sponsors, CFI and Sports Authority of India. I hope that I can bring many medals to India in the future. “

At the World Championships 2019 in Germany, albums won three medals – gold in the team sprint with an Asian record, silver in the single sprint and bronze in the Keirin.

Esow has a total of three Asian records.

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar, chess ace Vishwanathan Anand, chairman of Hindu Publishing Group N. Ram, former Indian hockey captain MM Somaya, Olympic shooter Anjali Bhagwat and Olympic shuttle Aparna Popat selected the deserved winners in categories where young athletes, teams, coaches and athletes took part in parathletes.

The awards are intended to create a medium for the exchange of knowledge and vision, by uniting all players in Indian sport under one roof.

