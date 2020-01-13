advertisement

Praful Patel, President of the Indian Football Association (AIFF), said on Monday that hosting the U-17 Women’s World Cup would “give Indian football worldwide recognition”.

Patel chaired the federal general assembly, which included general secretary Kushal Das, senior vice president Subrata Dutta, KMI Mather, Manvendra Singh, and all members of the executive committee

There were no representatives from Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan.

“In 2020 we are hosting the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup, which will give Indian football worldwide recognition. You need to return to the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup India to understand the impact it has had on the Indian football company and also on FIFA and AFC, ”said Patel.

“The number of programs, especially at the grassroots level, has increased many times over in the past 10 years. Basis, training and development, coaching courses worked together.

“New academies, school facilities, basic care and conditioning are some aspects that we work tirelessly on. It is not an overnight process. “

He asked FIFA, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and all member associations for support.

“We have faced many challenges and have come a long way. But we have to do it much better. We need active support, the cooperation of the individual national associations, associated members and the support of FIFA and AFC from the parent company in order to be able to set new standards. “

Arunachal Pradesh praised this for his significant results at last season’s national championships in various age groups.

The state took second place in the Junior NFC, Sub-Junior NFC and Junior NFC for women.

The Secretary General highlighted the increase in participation in the Golden Baby Leagues.

“The Golden Baby League focuses on fun and interaction. It was a huge success last year and is even bigger this year, ”he said.

“While eleven countries participated last year, it has risen to 21 this year. The number of league operators has increased from 83 to 120, while the number of registered children has exceeded 30,000 this year. 21,471 children participated in the league last year. “

He also mentioned the Indian women’s senior team, who played 32 caps in 2019, an increase of 300 percent over the previous year.

The AIFF also organized a workshop with the regional associations on the decentralization of national events.

