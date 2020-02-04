advertisement

Katy Perry looked like a Barbie doll in head-to-foot pink when she attended a show by “& Juliet” in London’s West End yesterday, February 3rd.

The 35-year-old singer came to town in a 20-cap Lela Rose dress ($ 2,650 at Orchardmile.com) over a taffeta mini dress from the same brand ($ 2,250 at Modaoperandi.com).

Katy Perry wears all pink in Lela Rose and Prada when she is out and about in London on February 3rd.

advertisement

CREDIT: Palace Lee / Shutterstock

A close look at Katy Perry’s Prada pumps.

CREDIT: Palace Lee / Shutterstock

The pop star wore a pair of pink Prada pumps on his feet. The shoes have a patent leather upper, a 3.25-inch block heel and a trendy square. They can be purchased from Nordstrom.com for $ 750.

Perry has hit a few key spring trends with her ensemble. Thanks to A-listeners, influencers and top designers, bold pinks are particularly important for this season. Square toes are also a must this year, a 2019 transmission, while the nostalgia of the 90s of fashion continues. The silhouette is available in several fun variations, including both bulky, exaggerated styles and mostly pointy toes with just a subtle, cropped finish. Perry’s pumps fell somewhere between the ends of the spectrum.

connected

Katy Perry wears all pink in Lela Rose and Prada when she is out and about in London on February 3rd.

CREDIT: Palace Lee / Shutterstock

The “Dark Horse” hit maker completed her look with a pair of sparkling Christopher Kane pearl earrings.

While Perry is best known for her music, she also got her foot in the shoe area after starting her own namesake label in 2019. Katy Perry Collections offers quirky styles, from rainbow heeled pumps to scented jelly sandals at an affordable price.

If you like Perry’s Prada heels, consider one of these similar styles at a cheaper price.

To buy: Etienne Aigner Dylan Square Toe Pump, $ 80.

To buy: Franco Sarto Regal Pump, $ 110.

To buy: Prezioso Pump, $ 68.

All of the products presented were independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links on our website, FN can earn a commission.

Click through the gallery to see Katy Perry wearing shoes of the same name.

Want more?

Katy Perry, BTS and other celebrities make a statement at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

advertisement