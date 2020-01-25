advertisement

Kate is a royal missionary.

The Duchess of Cambridge crossed South England for 24 hours this week to start her biggest charity project to date: a pioneering poll about early childhood with the ultimate goal of creating “lasting change for generations to come”.

This mammoth event had all the ingredients for a perfect royal engagement: Adorable radiant children! A reasonably tasty thing! A real princess who wears Zara! (Quids on the $ 60 leopard skirt she was wearing are already sold out.)

Heck, there were even small animals that were co-opted for the cause (okay, they were guinea pigs.)

This event was a brilliant technical example of the power of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, to create the kind of press coverage the Queen must dream of.

And yet the photos of the 38-year-old, who exudes maternal warmth and charm, are sad proof that the royal family is currently losing the PR fight.

Although the British press dutifully reported on the project, Kate’s crusade for children wasn’t the greatest royal story of the day. This title was decisively won by a woman who would soon no longer be a working member of The Firm and was on the other side of the Atlantic.

Whether you like it or not, the world can’t break free from the Harry and Meghan Show, a gorgeous, emotional and dramatic melodrama that captivates a global audience.

Let’s look at what has happened in the past 48 hours alone.

When Kate launched her ambitious and commendable initiative, the ongoing history of the Markle family broke out again.

This time, Patriarch Thomas decided to take part in a comprehensive interview with the British broadcaster Channel Five, the latest salvo in the family’s long series, which could lead to a duel between father and daughter in a London courtroom. (Meghan is currently suing the parent company’s mail on Sunday for publishing parts of a letter she sent to her father in 2018. It was announced earlier this month that Thomas could be the star witness of the defense in this case.)

Among other things, the former Hollywood lighting director said, “When I heard Harry say that she was getting the family she never had, it was an insult and it was nonsense.” It was supported by everyone. Actually, I would think that her family that she never had and that she is getting now is much stiffer than the family she still has. “

He also told the cameras that he thought the next time he would be reunited with his daughter would be his funeral and offered this joke: “Goodbye Harry, it doesn’t work for me.”

It was not the only Sussex pastime that made news.

Paparazzi photos of Meghan wandering Vancouver Island with her little son Archie and the dogs Oz and Guy sparked the feud of the royal couple with parts of the media.

After the gunshots were released, the duo called his lawyer Schillings, who issued a legal warning that he had “significant distress” after being “persecuted” by snappers on the island.

Meanwhile, the news of a petition signed by 80,000 Canadians that they do not believe that taxpayers in the Commonwealth country have to pay for the security of the Sussexes has become global.

But wait, there’s more! Harry and Meghan also posted pictures of their visit to the Mayhew Animal Charity on Instagram, of which she is the patron. There was another round of fresh, feverish reporting earlier this month.

All in all, Harry and Meghan are everywhere. After giving up royal work to settle in North America and planning to pay for their work in a hurry, the intensity and volume of the press show no signs of waning.

If anything, it would seem like the only crack would be if they started their new life.

And that’s very, very bad news if you are one of the remaining HRHs working or one of their press officers who are struggling to ensure that your client’s good deeds (as they are called) receive adequate coverage.

These events are the strongest indication that the royal family appears to be on the losing side in the beginning transatlantic struggle for public interest and attention.

Looking at Kate’s photos from her launch, the question arises: how can she keep up? How can she or any conscientious member of the royal family attract inconsistent public attention when they fight Sussex Life’s truly riveting soapy?

Brunch with Oprah and heliskiing with the Clooneys will work tirelessly and do royal hard work when it comes to public interest.

On Monday of this week, Prince William held his first solo reception at Buckingham Palace, a significant moment in his royal career when he stepped up his duties at Gan Gan. Again pictures of a beaming Kate and a giggling William were shown in the media, but this was largely overshadowed by news – and paparazzi pictures – of Harry who ended up in Canada.

The same applies to Prince Charles’ meeting with Greta Thunberg at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

Charles, William and Kate have all been quietly committed to the royal family’s business this week, and yet their hard work has been largely overshadowed by the Sussexes – who haven’t even opened their mouths or done anything legitimate.

It is very unlikely that anything will change in favor of the Windsors in the near future.

Harry is reported to have had a number of engagements in his diary in February in the United States to support Sentebale (the HIV / AIDS charity he co-founded over a decade ago). There is every chance that Meghan is ready to exchange her trusty hiking shoes for a point of couture and is by his side with these commitments.

Also remember the alluring fact that Harry and Meghan have now been freed from the limits of royal decency and protocol. You can go anywhere, meet someone and do anything. February 10th is the Oscar – it is not beyond the possibilities that we can even see the newly emancipated Duke and Duchess on stage or afterwards appear at one of the A-List parties.

Attention and press coverage are the royal family’s lifeblood, the currency they so desperately need to ensure the institution’s survival in the 21st century. Unknowingly or not, the Sussexes are now able to cannibalize this precious resource.

This week may have been just a preview of what’s coming on both sides of the Atlantic.

And when will the Sussexes debut their next blockbuster project? None of us will be able to look away.

Daniela Elser is a royal expert and author with 15 years of experience working on a number of leading Australian media titles.

