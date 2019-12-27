advertisement

Voters’ Personal Public Service (PPS) numbers are used to verify their identity as part of the most significant modernization of the electoral register in over a century.

The government has approved proposals for groundbreaking changes to the registry, including a single database instead of the current system, in which individual local authorities are solely responsible for the registry in their area.

advertisement

The proposals also allow pre-registration for 16- and 17-year-olds, so that they are automatically included in the register when they reach the legal voting age of 18.

The reforms include an optional online registration, which is currently only on paper, and an improved registration regime for people without a fixed address.

In addition, an anonymous registration system will be available for people whose security could be compromised.

Reforms include removing the “marked” or “edited” register that shows who voted in an election and which can be bought by political parties and others and is typically used for direct marketing.

Minister for Local Government, Eoghan Murphy, said the changes were “the most significant modernization of the election registration process since 1918”.

They “will enable more responsive public engagement, more efficient administration, and most importantly, protect the integrity of our election registration process in the future,” he said.

Minister of State for Election Reform, John Paul Phelan, will bring the heads of draft laws or drafts to the cabinet early in the new year.

He said the reforms are about “making the registration process more user-friendly and similar to how people interact with other government services.”

Controversial element

The most controversial element is likely to be that voters have to provide their PPS number to prove their identity in order to guarantee the “one person, one vote” principle.

The number is the unique identifier for each individual in relation to public services, social benefits and tax matters.

However, an impact assessment on data protection and further cooperation with the Office of the Data Protection Commission on data protection issues will be part of the implementation process.

Currently, a person is not automatically removed from the register in one place if they move and register in another place and may vote more than once.

The measures also include restricted data exchange between public authorities and local authorities in order to increase the accuracy of the register.

flexibility

He also released a report on the public consultation earlier this year, available at registerreform.gov.ie, which shows that the public wants flexibility in registering people to maximize voter turnout.

Identity verification, data protection and privacy are also important issues for the public. “While the idea of ​​online registration was welcomed, respondents considered technical security, stability and resilience to be a critical issue,” said Phelan.

advertisement