The NFL draft season is just around the corner. For some hardcore dynasty enthusiasts, this is the time to find a new startup. Dynasty startups at this time of year are not for the faint of heart, especially when newcomers are included in the design. There is now a great deal of uncertainty as the movement of players operated by a free agency will change depth maps across the NFL. The NFL draft has yet to be drawn up. So you’re taking an extra risk by drawing newbies before you know where they’ll land or whether you’ll be drawn into a cheap depth map (see Damien Harris to New England, Darrell Henderson to Los Angeles, and Rodney Anderson to Cincinnati).

You may be asking, “Do people really make dynasty startup designs before the NFL design?” Yes. Yes, we’re doing that. There are several ways to deal with an early startup that holds its design before the NFL design itself. If the league provider allows it, incoming rookie players are sometimes included in the draft. In some cases, leagues draw the regular player pool and rookies in separate drafts. In other cases, dynasty teams can select rookie draft slots like 1.01 and 1.02 in the startup draft and use these slots as soon as the rookie draft is held.

For the purposes of this dynasty startup mock draft, we’re going to draw both rookie players and NFL players. There are many different strategies that can be used when designing a startup dynasty league. I prefer to get young because I am quite ready to feel growing pain in my first season before turning into a real dynasty in the second year. I will explain the reasons for each selection below. This was a single QB draft that lasted 18 rounds. We will discuss the selection in the first 14 rounds. Let’s dive in.

Practice fast mock drafts with our free mock draft simulator >>

1.10 – Alvin Kamara (RB – NO)

Alvin Kamara in 10th place overall? In a dynasty league? Believe it or not, I actually had to keep myself from going here in a different direction so that its breathtaking drop wasn’t as far-fetched as I thought it would be. Kamara saw its numbers drop fairly dramatically in 2019, but saw only 23 fewer touches overall. The main difference was the touchdowns as Kamara scored 18 combined points in 2018 and only six in 2019. Eighteen touchdowns are an elite season, but Kamara should be back over 10 combined touchdowns for the third time in four seasons this year. I would have considered Kamara as fifth and drafted him in front of one of the four recipients who came off the board before my choice.

2.03 – Joe Mixon (RB – CIN)

I would have designed Mixon almost at 1:10 a.m. I took Mixon in the first round in most of the startups that I participated in last season and would do that again this season. I was shocked that he was still on the board at 1:10 a.m. and am absolutely thrilled that my gambling paid off and Mixon is still on the board so I can play at 2.03 a.m. Whether it’s Joe Burrow’s quarterback, as most of the world would expect, or Tua Tagovailoa, Mixon will dramatically improve the talent around him on the offensive side of the ball. The 11th overall victory in 2019, Jonah Williams, will be ready to make his Bengals debut. A.J. Green might be back, but if he decides to sign somewhere else, rest assured that the Bengals at Wideout in the free agency or draft will have an additional impact or two. Mixon finished ninth in the league in 2019 with 1,137 rushing yards, although he only averaged 40 rushing yards per game in his first eight games of the season.

3.10 – D’Andre Swift (RB – Georgia)

The broad receivers that were still on the board at the time of the draft weren’t exactly thrilled, so I decided to take an aggressive stance against the top rookie that came back in the 2020 NFL draft. Swift will likely be a third round or higher sometime this off-season. Although it is now a value, it may not be as extensive as you might expect. We don’t know where Swift will end up, but he will be one of the first to roll off the board during the NFL draft and be drawn in for takeoff. He immediately has an upward trend of 1,000 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns and should immediately fight for RB1 status. Swift could prove to be a bargain here.

4.03 – A.J. Green (WR – CIN)

Draft A.J. Brown at 3.10 was a big consideration, but I’m much happier with Swift than my RB3 and A.J. Green like my WR1. Green’s dynasty value slowly decreases with each passing year, but it will continue to provide the WR1 value until the players I drafted in the following rounds enter this conversation themselves. Green remains one of the most talented broadband receivers in the NFL and should be placed much higher in dynasty leagues. We don’t know where Green will play next season, but he has proven over the course of his career that he is one of the rare quarterback proof wide receivers. A.J. Brown would have been considered here if he had made it back to me.

5.10 – D.K. Metcalf (WR – SEA)

Metcalf was one of the top rookie recipients of 2019 and is one of the top dynasty recipients. It’s confusing that he’s still on the board at this point in the draft, but I’m not complaining. Metcalf was always a great fit for Russell Wilson, but the Seahawks were smart enough to use the strengths of their rookie recipients and not ask him to do things he didn’t have the skills to do. With Seattle willing to ask him to do only what he does best, heaven is the limit for Metcalf. It should become a multi-year receiver with 1,000 receiving stations and 10 touchdowns as early as next year.

6.03 – CeeDee Lamb (WR – Oklahoma)

With A.J. Green and D.K. Metcalf on board as my WR1 and WR2, targeting the best rookie receivers, will be my priority. Marquise Brown and N’Keal Harry are still on the board at this point, but Lamb may be the safer bet when it comes to the half-PPR rating. He has the talent to hold back most depth card additions and could become a 100-recipient in his rookie season. Lamb is an Odell Beckham Jr. 6-2 receiver and could be the next big thing in the wide receiver position. I like Jerry Jeudy more, but I think he will stay longer in startup designs at this point in the off-season.

7.10 – Kyler Murray (QB – ARI)

I passed Patrick Mahomes in the third round and Deshaun Watson in the fourth round. Adding Kyler Murray so late feels like an absolute bargain. Murray had over 3,000 yards and 500 rushing yards as a rookie and is only getting better. He will not set rushing yard records like Lamar Jackson, but has more advantages as a passerby and remains an excellent QB1 in dynasty leagues. Murray has too much head to do without at this point in the design.

8.03 – Mark Ingram (RB – BAL)

I understand that Mark Ingram is aging and probably only has a few years left as a starter, but landing the RB8 2019 on round eight feels almost criminal. These are the types of values ​​to use when dynasty managers are targeting younger players at this point in the design. The Ravens will likely expand their field when Gus Edwards leaves the free agency, but they’re unlikely to add anyone with the talent to drop Ingram as a starter. Ingram could be one of my top two backs in terms of production over the next two seasons.

9.10 – Jerry Jeudy (WR – Alabama)

I expected Jeudy to have left the board by now. I considered him on lap five before taking CeeDee Lamb. It is therefore confusing that it is still available at this point in the design. While Lamb may be the more polished, NFL-enabled receiver, it is Jeudy who has more advantages. If you believe in NFL bill designs, Jeudy has a high chance of landing with Adam Gase and the New York Jets, a landing site that would turn his imagination upside down. That is the risk of participating in early dynasty startups without a separate rookie draft. Jeudy is worth the risk.

10.03 – Cam Akers (RB – State of Florida)

After Jonathan Taylor left the board, I chose Cam Akers or Damien Williams. Akers is likely to be a fifth or sixth choice in dynasty startups, most of which are participating this season. It is therefore too valuable to be dispensed with at this point in the design. Akers is highly likely to get a starting job this April and will immediately become RB2 if he does. He has the means to be a high-volume workhorse straight away and has proven in college that he can succeed regardless of the state of his offensive line.

11.10 – Preston Williams (WR – MIA)

I was shocked to see Preston Williams on the board in lap 11. DeVante Parker was included in the fifth round, but we should remember that it was Williams and not Parker who led the team in terms of goals, receptions, reception areas, and air yards before losing to the season in week 9. Parker scored 92 fantasy points and had an 18 percent goal share in his eight games with Williams. He scored 154.2 fantasy points and had a 23 percent goal share in his last eight games. It didn’t hurt that Ryan Fitzpatrick continued to play dramatically better in the second half of the season after feeling more comfortable in the system and starting as a full-time starter. In dynasty leagues – and I’m definitely a minority here – I would draw Williams before I took Parker. The fifth round is far too high for him and the eleventh round is far too low for Williams. Expect Williams’ ADP to move closer to that of Parker unless free agents or effects are added.

03/12 – Jalen Reagor (WR – TCU)

Reagor will be a star in the NFL. Of course, there are scenarios where he is abused and takes longer than expected to break out, but he immediately becomes one of the league’s most electric receivers. Even though we don’t know where it lands, Reagor is a high uptrend and low risk choice at this stage of the design.

13.10 – Josh Allen (QB – BUF)

Since I took Kyler Murray on round seven, I wanted to make sure I had a QB1 level option to stream him out if he had tough matchups. I expect Murray to become a weekly starter at some point, but Allen will be a great streaming option until that happens. Josh Allen was the QB6 in 2019 and could be a top 10 fantasy producer in the quarterback position for the next five seasons. I designed Tua Tagovailoa with my last selection of the design.

14.10 – Will Dissly (TE – SEA)

Dissly is still 20 tight ends deep on the board. Somehow Jacob Hollister was drafted in before Dissly. Dissly will most likely be the starter for the Seahawks next season and is an excellent value at this point in the design. There is no reason for him to be available so late because the friendliness here is our friend here. Dissly played at TE1 level when he was healthy and should log the majority of the snapshots at the Seattle location. The only other close ending that was picked from that point on was when I selected Jace Sternberger on lap 16. Albert Okwuegbunam has also been considered, but Dissly and Sternberger are both more valuable because they don’t know where Missouri’s narrow end will end up.

Practice fast mock drafts with our free mock draft simulator >>



Subscribe to: iTunes | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS

Raju Byfield is an outstanding author for FantasyPros. More information from Raju can be found in his archive and follow him @ FantasyContext,