Power star Joseph “Tommy” Sikora knows the internet has endless jokes. The STARZ actor went online this week to deliver a hilarious meme focused on the type of content people put on the biggest social media platforms.

Key facts: This week, Sikora released its social media pages with must-see content.

Man, surely people have free time https://t.co/mhsdRfuoFz

– Joseph Sikora (@ JosephSikora4) January 24, 2020

Everything @dollyparton says goes

On a related note: Thursday, the executive producer of “Power” 50 cents revealed that he has rocked with the character of Sikora Tommy for the past few seasons and has shared a photo hinting at his own solo series.

My favorite character since season 4 TOMMY @ JosephSikora4 LETS GO! #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp pic.twitter.com/bOk2SV4M6N

– 50cent (@ 50cent) January 23, 2020

Wait, there is more: Earlier in the week, Sikora raised his eyebrows when he used the same photo in an Instagram post.

Who is READY? !!!!

Before you leave: A few nights ago, creator of “Power” Courtney kemp seemed to be saying goodbye to the Sikora series after its mind-boggling first episode thirteen of season six.

Sometimes I can stand next to a genie and take a picture. It was one of those moments. Shout out to the super talented @ josephsikora4 who is brilliant, patient and damn smart. It was a pleasure, good sir. #talent #chops #hardwork #bravo #whoshotghost #nottommy #powertv

