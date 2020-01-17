advertisement

Representing the country on the international stage is already a good opportunity. But to put together a team with talent and experience? It’s something Mighty Sports Caesar Wongchuking enjoys.

“I am very proud,” said the team owner on Thursday evening when they said goodbye to Mighty Sports in La Campana in Makati for the Dubai International Basketball Championship, which will be held on January 23 at the Shabab al Ahli Sports Club.

“Of the teams I have looked after, this is the one I’m most excited about,” he added.

This repetition of the Mighty Sports crew shows not only a healthy mix of international firepower and amateur talent, but also what Wongchuking thinks about the future of Filipino basketball.

Gila’s Pilipinas veteran Andray Blatche, who leads the harvest of international stars, will improve the list. Puerto Rican star and former NBA journeyman Renaldo Balkman, McKenzie Moore, Mikey Williams and Jelan Kendrick join the naturalized great man.

The young crowd is led by Kai Sotto, the hopeful NBA teenager, UAAP stars Thirdy Ravena, Juan and Javi Gomez de Liaño, and Dave Ildefonso, Jamie Malonzo and Joaqui Manuel.

Professionals and holdovers like Beau Belga, Gab Banal and Joseph Yeo are also boosting.

“Our imports are solid,” said coach Charles Tiu, who will repeat his role at the top with the help of Angola’s national team coach Will Voigt.

“I like our local crew,” he added. “Look at the boys, all college stars are out here. I think it will be fun. “

However, Mighty Sports will do business when they leave for the venue next Wednesday.

According to Wongchuking, Tiu’s charges not only shoot up to third place, but also try to be the first team outside of the Middle East to win history.

“The competition will be very tough,” said Tiu. “All other teams have three imports and have been playing together for years. I think there are more African teams this year, which is never a good sign. “

